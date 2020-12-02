Farmers' protest in Delhi: Railways cancels, divert trains; check full list here

Amid ongoing farmers' protests in the national capital, Indian Railways has cancelled and diverted trains.
Below is a list of cancelled/ short terminated/ diverted trains:
Commuters can also visit official Indian Railways website, IRCTC app, IRCTC website and other apps related to railways to check for further updates.
Meanwhile, the three-hour long talks between farmers and the Central government turned out to be inconclusive. Centre has asked the farmers organisations to submit a lowdown of specific issues related to the recently passed farm laws on Wednesday, which will be addressed in the next round of meetings slated to take place on Thursday.
While Union Minister Piyush Goyal reiterated the Centre's intent to resolve issues related to farm laws through discussions, the All India Kisan Sangharsh Coordination Committee (AIKSCC) stated that the government's proposal was not acceptable to farmer unions. AIKSCC further stated that protests will gather more steam all over India till their demands are met.
