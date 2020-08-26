FASTag made compulsory for availing discounts on toll charges

Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) on Tuesday has made the use of radio-frequency identification device (RFID) FASTag mandatory for availing any discount or any other exemptions in toll charges, including return journey within 24 hours. MoRTH, in a statement, said this is another step towards promoting the use of digital payments.

It added, "The fee payable towards such discounts shall be paid through pre-paid instruments, smart card or through FASTag or on board unit (transponder) or any other such device only."

"The amendment would also enable that in cases where there is a discount available for a return journey within 24 hours, there is no need for a prior receipt or intimation and the citizen would get the discount automatically if return journey is made within 24 hours with a valid and a functional FASTag on the vehicle," the statement reads.

The amendments to the rules would enable:

For discount on a return journey within 24 hours, it would be through FASTag or such other device and automatic and no requirement for a pass.

For discounts on all other cases, having a valid FASTag is made necessary.

FASTag, an initiative introduced by the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) in association with National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), has been introduced to prevent queues of vehicles at toll plazas. It employs RFID technology to make toll payments directly from prepaid or savings accounts linked to it.

