FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 5th media briefing today at 11 am; here's what to expect

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will hold her 5th and final media briefing on Sunday at 11 am to unveil more measures of the government's Rs 20 lakh crore special economic stimulus package.

She is likely to focus on the hospitality sector which has come to a standstill since the coronavirus induced lockdown came into effect. The sector is 10% of India's GDP and employs around 5 crore people.

In her fourth presser on Saturday, FM Sitharaman announced major structural reforms in - coal, minerals, civil aviation, power distribution, defence production, space, and atomic energy sector. The reforms were being unveiled as a part of the government's efforts to make India 'Aatma-Nirbhar' (self-dependent).

The finance minister said that over the days, she and her team have been unveiling several measures to boost the economy and help various sectors reeling under the effects of coronavirus and the lockdown situation in the country.

"We have made several announcements and introduced many measures. We also made sure people don't have to struggle to file taxes and have given boost to the MSMEs,"FM Sitharaman said during her press briefing.

She has already announced four phases of relief measures for agriculture, MSMEs, migrant workers, individuals, coal mining, defence, aviation sector, among other ailing segments in the wake of coronavirus-induced lockdown.