Nirmala Sitharaman press conference at 4 PM: Time, where, how to watch live streaming, telecast

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will unveil the fourth tranche of Modi government's Rs 20 lakh crore covid relief package for the economy today. The FM is likely to announce measures to shore up the hospitality sector which has been among the worst hit by lockdown to contain rising number of coronavirus cases.

This will be the fourth press briefing by the FM in as many days to announce the details of the economic stimulus package.

On Friday, Sitharaman announced Rs 1 lakh crore financial assistance to fund agriculture infrastructure projects at farm-gate and aggregation points. She also announced three major reforms in the agricultural sector- amendments to Essential Commodities Act to enable better price realisation for farmers, agriculture Marketing Reforms to provide marketing choices to farmers and Agriculture Produce Price and Quality Assurance.

The second tranche of Rs 20 lakh crore stimulus package was announced with a focus on migrant workers, street vendors, small traders, self-employed people and small farmers.

The FM has been unveiling details of the economic relief package announced by PM Modi during his address to the nation on May 12, vowing to make the country 'atma-nirbhar' or self-reliant.

The PM said this would be 10 per cent of the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

Nirmala Sitharaman will address the media at the National Media Centre at 4 PM today.

Where to watch the press conference:

(a)Live telecast on DD and ANI.

(b)Live-streamed on Social Media platforms ( Twitter, YouTube, Facebook) of Finance Ministry and PIB.