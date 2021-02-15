Freight corridor capex up 21% at Rs 8,201 crore this year

Capital expenditure on the dedicated freight corridor in the first 10 months of current financial year (FY21) was up 21 per cent at Rs 8,201 crore as compared to Rs 6,783 crore in the corresponding period of the previous financial year. The information was shared by senior officials from the Dedicated Freight Corridor Corporation Limited (DFCCIL) during a review conducted by railway minister Piyush Goyal on Monday.

After the intervention of the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) on the delays in freight corridor implementation, the railway ministry had been holding regular review of the projects.

The ministry plans to complete the entire stretch of 2,800 km on the Eastern as well as the Western freight corridor by June next year.

During the review, Goyal directed DFCCIL and the contractors to take all possible steps to speed up the pace of works on all the sections of the Western dedicated freight corridor (DFC) (1,504 Route km) and the Eastern DFC (1,856 route km). "In the review meeting, progress of each individual section was discussed in detail and instructions were given to ensure smooth progress by resolving all hindrances," a release from the railway ministry said.

It may be noted that 657 km of section has already been opened in 2020-21 and two more sections of over 400 km will be commissioned by March this year.

