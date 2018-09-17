Friends give groom the most precious wedding gift in Tamil Nadu - petrol!

With fuel prices skyrocketing, friends of a groom gifted him a slightly unusual but certainly the most precious gift - petrol. The incident happened in Tamil Nadu's Cuddalore, where a groom was gifted with 5 litres of petrol. As reported in Tamil television channel, Puthiya Thalaimurai, the young man and his newly-wed wife were greeting guests when the groom's friends trooped in and gave him the unusual gift.

As shown in a video clip telecasted by the TV channel, the man graciously received the gift amid laughter all around.

Petrol price in Tamil Nadu is one of the highest in the country. According to agency reports, the friends said that fuel symbolised a commodity worthy of being given as a gift.

Not only Tamil Nadu, petrol prices have consistently increased over the past few weeks across the country. In fact, it has almost touched Rs 90 in Mumbai. On Monday, petrol went up by 19 paise to Rs 89.48 while diesel was increased 9 paise to Rs 78.33. In Delhi, petrol reached Rs 82.06 per litre, 15 paise up from Sunday, while diesel surged 6 paise to Rs 73.78 per litre. In Chennai and Kolkata, petrol reached Rs 86.37 and Rs 84.20 respectively, while diesel touched Rs 78.99 and Rs 75.90 respectively.

Petrol has already crossed the Rs 90 mark in two districts of Maharashtra.

Taking a dig at the Prime Minister, Congress spokesperson Abhishek Manu Singhvi told reporters, "The prices of petrol and diesel are fast rising and moving towards the century mark. I congratulate the prime minister for inching towards the century and wonder when the diesel price would also touch the mark."

Congress has been attacking the Modi government over rising fuel price. With the support of 21 political parties, the Congress party recently held a Bharat Bandh and held protests over increasing fuel prices.

(Edited by Anwesha Madhukalya)