From Brazil to Australia, PM Modi's visit to G-20 Summit concludes with 6 bilateral on last day in Japan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday held separate bilateral meetings with leaders of Indonesia, Brazil, Turkey, Australia, Singapore and Chile, and discussed a host of key issues including trade, counter-terrorism, defence, maritime security and sports.

Modi, who was in Osaka, Japan for the two-day G20 Summit, held his first official engagement on the last day of the summit with Indonesian President Joko Widodo.

The two leaders discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in trade and investment, defence and maritime fronts.

"Beginning Day 2 of the #G20 Summit by meeting a valued friend. PM @narendramodi holds talks with President @jokowi on ways to deepen India-Indonesia cooperation," the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) tweeted.