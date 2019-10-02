PM Modi speech: 'Bapu liked cleanliness, environment, animals; plastic harms them all'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is addressing a gathering at Ahmedabad airport. He will leave for Sabarmati shortly where he is likely to announce an initiative to limit the use of plastic and make India an open defecation free country. The announcements mark the 150th birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation, Mahatma Gandhi.
Earlier today, several prayer meetings and commemorative ceremonies will be held across schools, colleges, government offices and other institutions. Leaders from different political parties will also pay homage to Bapu at his Samadhi at Raj Ghat, New Delhi. Top Congress leaders including former PM Manmohan Singh and Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi have already arrived at the Raj Ghat, while Rahul Gandhi is expected to lead a padayatra from the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office to the Raj Ghat to mark Mahatma's 150th birth anniversary. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has also arrived at the Raj Ghat to pay his floral tributes. In his tweet today, PM Modi said India expresses "gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity. We pledge to continue working hard to realise his dreams and create a better planet".
8:42 PM: "Use of plastic carry bags has declined drastically. Crores of people across the country have pledged today to stop using single-use plastic," says PM Modi.
8:35 PM: "I have been told that 20,000 tonnes of plastic waste in the past three weeks," says PM Modi.
8:35 PM: "Gandhi ji liked cleanliness, environment protection and animal protection. Plastic is a major threat to all three of them. That's why, we have to eradicate single-use plastic from the country by 2022," says PM Modi.
8:35 PM: 'Government has decided to spend Rs 3 lakh crore on Jal Jivan Mission," says PM Modi.
8:31 PM: Swachh Bharat Mission has created 75 lakh job opportunities, most of which has been availed by the rural population, says the Prime Minister.
8:31 PM: "Swachh Bharat Mission has proved to be a lifesaver and even raised quality of life. According to an estimate by UNICEF, Swachh Bharat Mission has added more than Rs 20 lakh crore to the economy," says PM Modi.
8:28 PM: "The world is amazed at how we provided toilets to 60 crore people in 60 months," says the Prime Minister.
8:25 PM: "Rural India, villages have declared themselves open defecation free. This is the source of energy and success of the Swachh Bharat Mission," says PM Modi.
8:18 PM: PM Narendra Modi begins his address at Swachh Bharat Diwas 2019.
7:35 PM: PM Modi arrives at Swachh Bharat Diwas 2019 on the banks of Sabarmati river.
6:27 PM: "We saw a glimpse of the respect India has at the world stage during the Howdy Modi programme in Houston," PM Modi said.
6:23 PM: "Take any problem the world faces, the teachings of Mahatma Gandhi offer solutions to those challenges," says PM Modi.
6:17 PM: "The world can see that India is at the forefront of several positive changes taking place at the world stage. The fact that India always believes in taking everyone along has also been noted," says the Prime Minister.
6:12 PM: India's stature is rising at the world stage, says PM Modi.
6:10 PM: PM Narendra Modi begins his speech at Ahmedabad airport.
12.00 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi and former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri at the Parliament today. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, Senior BJP leader LK Advani and AIADMK leader M. Thambidurai also present.
11.38 AM: Non- violence is only way to defeat oppression: Rahul Gandhi
On his 150th Jayanti, my tributes to Mahatma Gandhi Ji, the "Father of the Nation", who through his words & deeds, showed us that love for all living beings & non violence is the only way to defeat oppression, bigotry & hatred.
11.35 AM: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee office for the party's 'Gandhi Sandesh Yatra' on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti.
11.13 AM: Home Minister Amit Shah takes part in BJP's Gandhi Sankalp Yatra in Shalimar Bagh, Delhi.
11.01 AM: "Gandhi ji's satyagraha movement brought the British to their knees. He showed the path of truth and non violence to the world," Amit Shah during Sankalp Yatra.
10.30 AM: Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis takes part in Swacchhta Abhiyaan (cleanliness drive) at Sion-Koliwada in Mumbai.
9.58 AM: Defence Minister Rajnath Singh administers a cleanliness oath to people in Delhi.
9.40 AM:BJP President Amit Shah to flag off a nationwide Gandhi Sankalp Yatra on the occasion of the birth anniversary of the Father of the Nation.
9.24 AM: The Swachhata Hi Seva campaign launched by PM on September 11, 2019, is not about banning single use plastic but creating awareness.
9.21 AM: "Best wishes to the nation on the 150th birth anniversary of Father of the Nation Mahatma Gandhi," says AAP leader and Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia.
9.12 AM: Let us commemorate his birth anniversary by contributing towards Swachh Bharat and saying no to single-use plastic, says Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad.
8.50 AM: Gandhi Jayanti: Union Minister Nitin Gadkari launches a special sales campaign of Khadi and Village Industries Commission; launches cow dung soaps and bamboo bottles.
8.31 AM: The Congress party pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi and Lal Bahadur Shastri on their birth anniversaries.
8.30 AM: BJP pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on his 150th birth anniversary.
8.16 AM: Union Home Minister Amit Shah will launch 'Gandhi Sankalp Yatra' from New Delhi today.
8.13 AM: PM MODI'S SCHEDULE FOR TODAY
8.02 AM: PM Modi remembers former PM Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary.
7.53 AM: PM Modi pays homage to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri on his birth anniversary at Vijay Ghat. Other leaders like Delhi CM Arvind Kajriwal and Deputy CM Manish Sisodia are also present.
7.51 AM: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi and Former PM Manmohan Singh pay tributes to former prime minister Lal Bahadur Shastri at Vijay Ghat. Lal Bahadur Shastri also shares his birth anniversary with Mahatma Gandhi.
7.40 AM: PM Modi, in his tweet earlier today, said India expresses "gratitude to Mahatma Gandhi for his everlasting contribution to humanity".
7.30 AM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Raj Ghat.
7.20 AM: Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi pays tributes to Mahatma Gandhi.
