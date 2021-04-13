Govt officials deliberate on CBSE exam dates as COVID-19 cases continue to peak

Even as India's COVID-19 graph continues to peak, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) and government officials are deliberating on the dates of the class 10 and class 12 board exams.

CBSE Controller of Exams Dr Sanyam Bhardwaj has highlighted that number of exam centres has been scaled up to maintain social distancing. He added students will be allowed to change their examination centres for theory and practical exams in view of the ongoing pandemic.

CBSE board exams are currently slated to begin from May 4 in offline mode. The Class 10 exams will be held between May 4- June 7 and those for class 12 will be held between May 4- June 15.

There are no plans to cancel or hold exams online as of now, according to officials.

"We will not leave any stone unturned for the students. For students, focus on your studies, do not listen to any rumour and false pretence. You must work hard and take responsibility for performing well," CBSE Controller of Exams Dr. Sanyam Bhardwaj said while addressing the session "CBSE Board Examinations-- Demystified" organised by the SAI International Education Group.

Besides this, the central board had also assured students and parents that necessary precautions are being taken to contain COVID-19 transmission during the board exams.

While students support conducting the exams, they also think that a backup plan is imperative. Yana, a class 12 student said that she does not support postponing the exams. She said, "Well according to me obviously giving offline exams during the second wave of the pandemic with over 1.50 lakh cases coming daily is dangerous. But I am not in support of postponing board exams. Any decision that the central board will take should be a fixed decision either take the exams according to the schedule or cancel them."

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, Delhi Deputy CM Manish Sisodia, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra have urged the Centre to cancel the exams in view of the current situation.

Around 6 lakh children in Delhi will appear in the CBSE exams and 1 lakh teachers will be part of it. Kejriwal said, "6 lakh children in Delhi are going to write CBSE exams. Nearly 1 lakh teachers will be a part of it. These can become major hotspots leading to large-scale spreading of Corona. Children's lives and health is very important to us. I request Centre to cancel CBSE exams."

He added that children can also be promoted on the basis of online method or internal assessments. Kejriwal noted, "Several countries have done it, some states in India are doing it too. Some alternative methods could be thought of. Children can be promoted this time on the basis of either an online method or internal assessment. But the exams should be cancelled."

