Govt to issue Rs 75 coin to mark 75th anniversary of Tricolour hoisting by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

The government will release a Rs 75 coin to commemorate the 75th anniversary of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose hoisting the Tricolour for the first time at Port Blair. The Ministry of Finance has issued a notification regarding the release of the Rs 75 coin along with its specifications.

On December 30, 1943, Bose, who raised the Indian National Army (INA) to fight against the British, had hoisted the Tricolour for the first time at Cellular Jail, Port Blair.

"The coin of seventy-five rupees denomination shall only be coined at the Mint for issue under the authority of the central government on the occasion of '75th Anniversary of Hoisting of Tricolour' for the first time by Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose at Port Blair," the Finance Ministry notification said.

The commemorative Rs 75 coin will be made out of 50 per cent silver, 40 per cent copper, and 5 per cent each of nickel and zinc, and will weigh 35 grams, a PTI report said. This coin will bear the portrait of 'Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose' saluting the flag on the background of Cellular Jail in Port Blair.

A numeral 75th along with inscription "anniversary" will be depicted below the portrait. The coin will carry an inscription saying 'First Flag Hoisting Day' in both Devnagari script and English.

On October 21, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had hoisted the National Flag at Red Fort and unveiled the plaque to commemorate the 75th Anniversary of formation of Azad Hind provisional government, formed by Bose.

