GST mop-up slips to 19-month low of Rs 91,916 crore in September

GST collection once again missed the target of Rs 1 lakh crore in September, showed government data released on Tuesday. The total tax mop-up under the indirect tax regime reached Rs 91,916 crore, the lowest in 19 months. It is also a substantial decline from the tax revenue of Rs 98,202 crore reported in August 2019.

Of the total GST collection during last month, CGST was Rs 16,630 crore and SGST was Rs 22,598 crore. IGST during the month was Rs 45,069 crore, including Rs 22,097 crore collected on imports. Cess collected in the month under review was Rs 7,620 crore (including Rs 728 crore collected on imports). The total number of GSTR 3B Returns filed for the month of August up to September 30, 2019, is 75.94 lakh.

ALSO READ: Will the GST rate cut boost the worried hospitality sector?

The government has settled Rs 21,131 crore to CGST and Rs 15,121 crore to SGST from IGST as regular settlement. The total revenue earned by the Central Government and the State Governments after regular settlement in the month of September was Rs 37,761 crore for CGST and Rs 37,719 crore for the SGST.

"The revenue during September 2019 is declined by 2.67% in comparison to the revenue during September 2018. During April-September, 2019 vis-a-vis 2018, the domestic component has grown by 7.82 per cent while the GST on imports has shown negative growth and the total collection has grown by 4.90 per cent," the Finance Ministry said in a statement.

ALSO READ: Govt anticipates Rs 40,000 crore deficit in FY20 GST collections; states express concern over fall in compensation