GST intelligence uncovers Rs 43 crore ITC fraud in Gurugram, one arrested

Gurugram Zonal Unit (GZU) of the Directorate General of GST Intelligence (DGGI) has arrested one Ravinder Kumar alias Ravinder Garg in connection with input tax credit fraud worth Rs 43 crore. The DGGI officials conducted raids across multiple locations in Delhi and Haryana. According to officials, the accused kept changing his location frequently and was caught after a long period of monitoring and active surveillance.

The accused has been charged with forming various proprietorship firms, one partnership firm and two private limited companies based out of Haryana, Jharkhand, and New Delhi on fabricated documents. These fake documents were used to avail and pass on input tax credit (ITC) on bogus invoices without actual supply of any goods or services. These shell companies generated sham invoices without supplying goods or services worth Rs 237.98 crore and passed on fake ITC worth more than Rs 43 crore.

DGGI nabbed the accused on March 9 and produced him before the Metropolitan Magistrate, New Delhi, who ordered 14 days judicial days custody.

Earlier this week, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman told the Rajya Sabha that the Central government has detected GST fraud to the tune of Rs 20,124 crore between November 9, 2020, and January 31, 2021, as part of the nationwide drive against unscrupulous entities for availing and passing on ITC falsely on the basis of bogus invoices.

Also read: ED attaches assets worth Rs 66 lakh of Jamtara-based cyber criminals