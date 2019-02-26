Gujarat, Punjab borders on high alert after IAF strikes Jaish-e-Mohammad camps in Pakistan

Gujarat and Punjab have put their borders on high alert in the wake of the Indian Air Force (IAF) air strike across the Line of Control (LoC) at the Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) camps in Pakistan.

Gujarat Police has cancelled a crime-related conference which was to be held at the Police Bhavan in Gandhinagar.

Also read: Surgical Strike 2.0 LIVE: 350 terrorists killed in Balakot strike, Pakistan vows to respond

High alert has been issued across the border districts of Kutch, Banaskantha and Patan, said Director General of Police (DGP) Shivanand Jha. Coastal districts have also been put on high alert, Jha added.

Moreover, District Superintendents of Police and Range Inspector Generals have been asked to remain stationed at their respective headquarters.

Also read: It took a mere Rs 1.7 cr of bombs to teach JeM, Pak a lesson; Rs 6,300 cr of assets deployed

Besides Gujarat, several districts of Punjab have been put under high alert. Punjab CM Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered spate of measures to deal with any contingency in view of the latest developments at the LoC.

Gujarat CM Vijay Rupani declared the urgency of high alert in a public meeting at Kalawad town in Saurashtra region. "We have put all police personnel on the duty and their holidays have been cancelled," said Rupani.

Also read: Did IAF kill Masood Azhar's brother-in-law Yousuf Azhar in Balakot today?

Gujarat and Punjab share a long international border with Pakistan.

The Indian Air Force (IAF) at pre-dawn on Tuesday carried out an aerial strike on major terror camps in Pakistan Occupied Kashmir (PoK). Around 3:30 am, the air strike was carried out by 12 Indian fighter jets in Pakistan's Balakot, Chakothi and Muzaffarabad . The IAF has also destroyed control rooms of Pakistan-based terror organisation Jaish-e-Mohammed, which had claimed the attack in Pulwama on 14 February.

Also read: A day after Pulwama attack, IAF was ready with plan to strike Jaish camps in Balakot, PoK: Here's a timeline

(With inputs from PTI)