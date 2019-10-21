Haryana Exit Polls Result Updates: Will BJP continue its dream electoral run in the state?

Haryana Exit Polls Result Live Updates: The state of Haryana Monday voted for 90 assembly seats whose results will be out on October 24. The big question is will the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) retain power in the state? The exit polls for Haryana will come out after the polling ends on Monday.

Stay tuned to BusinessToday.In for all the live updates from Haryana exit polls result:

6:55pm: 65% voter turnout recorded in Haryana: Election CommissionAccording to Election Commission, 65% voter turnout recorded till 6 pm in Haryana. The number is likely to rise as voting is still going on.

6:45pm: 60% voter turnout recorded 5:30 pm

Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 61.09 per cent for 90 Assembly seats in the state as of 5:30 pm.

5.30 pm: 60.36% voter turnout recorded in Haryana till 5 pm

The state of Haryana recorded a voter turnout of 60.36% till 5 pm. The polling is going to end at 6.00 pm in the state where 90 assembly seats are up for grabs.

5.26 pm: Haryana Exit Polls Result: Will BJP retain power in the state?

The exit polls for Haryana assembly election 2019 will try to forecast if the BJP will continue its dream electoral run in the state. The results will be announced on October 24 for 90 assembly seats in Haryana. The BJP is in power in the state at present. It had won 47 seats in the 2014 Haryana assembly election. Meanwhile, Congress had just won 15 seats in the polls.

5.20 pm: BJP-Congress to fight it out in Haryana

The fight between BJP and the Congress is going to be a tense one this time around. Meanwhile, the other parties in the fray are Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) and Indian National Lok Dal (INLF).