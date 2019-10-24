Haryana Assembly election result 2019 Live updates: BJP wins 14 seats, Congress closes in on with 10 seats

Haryana Assembly election results: The incumbent BJP has won 14 seats in Haryana, as per the Election Commission. The Congress has also managed to narrow the chasm with 10 seats. This is a close fight between the two parties to form the government in the state. The polls for the 90-seat Haryana assembly were held on October 21 alongside Maharashtra. The state witnessed a voter turnout of 68.47% as against 76.54% in the previous assembly elections. The main contest is between the BJP and Congress on several seats but the new Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which broke away from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), is being closely watched.

4.55 pm: Punjab Chief Minister Captain Amarinder Singh on being asked 'Do you give credit to Bhupinder Singh Hooda for Haryana? He answered, "100%, to our party, to our party workers. We really won the show, with a little more effort we would have won."

4.36 pm: Former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda wins Garhi Sampla-Kiloi seat

Former Haryana CM and senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has won the Garhi Sampla-kiloi seat. He has won by a margin of 58,321 votes defeating BJP's Satish Nandal.

4.20 pm: BJP claims victory on 14 seats, takes a lead in 24

The BJP has won 14 assembly seats in Haryana and is currently leading in 24 seats while, the Congress' tally is constant at 10. However, the party is leading in 23 seats at present.

4.07 pm: BJP wins 13 seats, Congress closes in on with 10 seats

The incumbent BJP has won 13 seats in Haryana, as per the Election Commission. The Congress has also managed to narrow the chasm with 10 seats. This is a close fight between the two parties to form the government in the state.

3.58 pm: BJP candidate from Adampur constituency Sonali Phogat has lost the election by a margin of 29,471 votes. She has lost to Congress' Kuldeep Bishnoi.

3.45 pm: Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda has said that the party will complain to the EC if it comes across anything on horsetrading.

3.20 pm: BJP's Captain Abhinamyu loses Hisar constituency by 12,000 votes

BJP's finance minister from Haryana Captain Abhimanyu has lost to Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) candidate Ram Kumar Gautam from the Narnaund constituency in Hisar district. As per the result announced by the Election Commission, Abhimanyu lost by a margin of 12,029 votes.

3.08 pm: Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar is leading in Karnal assembly seat by 41,950 votes. Congress' Tarlochan Singh is trailing.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar (file pic) is leading in Karnal assembly seat by 41,950 votes. Congress' Tarlochan Singh is trailing. #HaryanaAssemblyPolls

2.48 pm: BJP's Haryana Chief Subhash Barala clarifies that he has not put in his resignation papers and the news resignation is just a rumour.

BJP's Haryana chief Subhash Barala says that he has not resigned from his post and that the news of his resignation is a rumour. (file pic)

2.38 pm: More Haryana Assembly election results declared:

Narwana: JJP's Ram Niwas defeats BJP's Santosh Rani by 30,692 votes.

Prithla: Independent candidate Nayan Pal Rawat defeats Raghubir Tewatia by 16,429 votes.

Thanesar: BJP's Subash Sudha defeats Congress's Ashok Kumar Arora by 842 votes.

2.15 pm: Another Haryana Assembly election result announced: JJP's Amarjeet Dhanda wins from Julana

In another win for JJP, party's Amarjeet Dhanda won from Julana. He has beaten Parminder Singh Dhull by 24,193 votes.

1.57 pm: Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala concedes defeat from Kaithal

Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala has conceded defeat from Kaithal assembly seat in Haryana. He lost from the constituency to BJP's Leela Ram by around 530 votes.

1.52 pm: Haryana Assembly election first result announced: JJP's Ram Karan wins from Shahbad

The EC has announced the result for the reserved constituency of Shahbad. JJP candidate Ram Karan Kala has won by 37,127 seats from the constituency by defeating BJP's Krishan Kumar.

1.37 pm: "The time has come for Congress, JJP, INLD, and independent candidates to come together to form a strong government," said former Haryana CM BS Hooda in Rohtak.

#WATCH Former Haryana CM BS Hooda in Rohtak: The time has come for Congress, JJP, INLD, and independent candidates to come together to form a strong government. #HaryanaAssemblyElections

1.15 pm: BJP Haryana state chief Subash Barala resigns

BJP state chief Subash Barala has resigned from his post after trailing from 22,000 votes from Haryana's Tohana seat. He resigned after taking responsibility for his defeat in Tohana. Barala also took responsibility for BJP's poor performance in the Haryana polls. Sources told India Today TV that BJP President Amit Shah also censured him for the party's performance in the state.

1.10 pm: Westler and BJP candidate Babita Phogat is currently leading from Dadri seat by 2201 votes.

1.08 pm: Abhishek Manu Singhvi takes a swipe at BJP

Senior Congress leader Abhishek Manu Singhvi Thursday took a swipe at the BJP and said the Haryana poll trends indicate that the party might have to "resort to politics". "Looking at the current #HaryanaAssemblyElections trends, BJP may have to resort to resort politics.

1.02 pm: BJP, Cong locked in tough fight in Haryana

Seven ministers are trailing as both the ruling BJP and the Congress are locked in a tough contest on Thursday with no party looking set to attain majority on its own in the 90-member assembly, according to the latest trends. The BJP, which had set a target of winning 75 seats ahead of the polls, is leading in 38 seats, while the Congress is ahead in 32 constituencies. The fledgling Jannayak Janta Party, which fought its maiden assembly polls, is also ahead in 10 seats.

If the trends hold, the JJP could likely emerge as the kingmaker and hold the key to formation of the next government. The Indian National Lok Dal is ahead in two seats, while the Bahujan Samaj Party and the Loktanter Suraksha Party are leading in one constituencies each, according to the latest trends. JJP leader Dushyant Chautala said "this shows there was a huge anti-incumbency against the Khattar government".

12.56 pm: JJP Chief Dushyant Chautala is touted to be the kingmaker in Haryana as he is leading on around 11-12 seats in the state currently. Chautala also took a swipe at the BJP's "Mission 75", saying the saffron party would fall way short of their target. "People of Haryana want change," he told reporters. Meanwhile, BJP and Congress are both sending feelers to Chautala to join them in case of a hung assembly in the state.

12.35 pm: "I have not had any discussions with any one. Decision will be taken only after the final numbers are out," says JJP Chief Dushyant Chautala on reports of Congress offering him CM post.

Jannayak Janata Party Chief Dushyant Chautala on reports of Congress offering him CM post: I have not had any discussions with any one. Decision will be taken only after the final numbers are out. #Haryana

12.04 pm: EC official trends update: BJP, Congress locked in close fight

The official trends from the EC show BJP and Congress locked in a tough battle to form government in Haryana. BJP at present is leading on 38 seats, while the Congress is ahead on 31 seats. JJP which is touted to be the kingmaker is leading on 11 seats currently.

11.57 am: Sonia Gandhi gives Hooda free hand to form government in Haryana

Congress chief Sonia Gandhi has given Bhupinder Singh Hooda a free hand to form the government in the state of Haryana, according to sources. She has mandated him with taking a call on Dushyant Chautala and has tasked Hooda with deciding regarding government formation on his own. She has also entrusted him to take the decision on whether to give the CM post to JJP.

11.50 am: Jannayak Janata Party (JJP) workers celebrate in Jind as the party is leading on 11 assembly seats.

#Haryana: Jannayak Janata Party workers in Jind celebrate as party is leading on 11 assembly seats

11.40 am: No BJP govt's misgovernance anymore, Congress will form govt in Haryana, says Kumari Selja

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha member Kumari Selja Thursday tore into the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state. She said that the state will not tolerate BJP's misgovernance anymore and will embrace a "new dawn of justice and equality under the leadership of Congress." "Haryana has given the verdict- it will not tolerate @BJP4Haryana's misgovernance any more. Choosing to leave behind the maladies inflicted on its people in last 5years,the state is ready to embrace a new dawn of justice &equality under the leadership of

@INCHaryana," she tweeted.

Haryana has given the verdict- it will not tolerate @BJP4Haryana's misgovernance any more.Choosing to leave behind the maladies inflicted on its people in last 5years,the state is ready to embrace a new dawn of justice &equality under the leadership of @INCHaryana.#IbbkeCongress - Kumari Selja (@kumari_selja) October 24, 2019

10.52 am: JJP leader Dushyant Chautala leads on Haryana's Uchana Kalan assembly seat.

JJP leader Dushyant Chautala leading on Haryana's Uchana Kalan assembly seat. #HaryanaAssemblyPolls

10.45 am: Randeep Surjewala, Congress candidate contesting from Kaithal assembly constituency reaches a counting centre in Kaithal. He is leading in the constituency after EC's fifth round of counting.

#HaryanaAssemblyPolls : Randeep Surjewala, Congress candidate contesting from Kaithal assembly constituency at a counting centre in Kaithal. He is leading, after 5th round of counting.

10.30 am: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar is leading with 14030 votes in karnal assembly seat after third round of counting.

#UPDATE Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar contesting from Karnal assembly seat is leading with 14030 votes, after third round of counting. #HaryanaAssemblyPolls2019

10.20 am: Congress will get a majority: Bhupinder Singh Hooda

"Congress ka bahumat aaega (Congress will get a majority)," said two-time CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda as Congress closes in on BJP in early trends in Haryana.

10.15 am: EC official trends: Bharatiya Janata Party-29 & Indian National Congress -21, Jannayak Janta Party-10 & Others-9; Total 90 seats.

10.04 am: BJP's Babita Phogat leading in Dadri assembly constituency.

#HaryanaAssemblyElections2019: Bharatiya Janata Party's Babita Phogat leading in Dadri assembly constituency

9.48 am: EC official trends: Jannayak Janta Party-7, Bharatiya Janata Party-19 & Indian National Congress -16 & Others-4; Total 90 seats.

#HaryanaAssemblyElections2019: According to official trends from EC, Jannayak Janta Party-7, Bharatiya Janata Party-19 & Indian National Congress -16 & Others-4; Total 90 seats

9.42 am: "Congress ka bahumat aayega (Congress will have majority)," says former Haryana CM and Senior Congress leader Bhupinder Singh Hooda.

#WATCH Senior Congress leader & former Haryana CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Rohtak: Congress ka bahumat aayega. #HaryanaAssemblyPolls

9.34 am: Haryana CM Manohare Lal Khattar is leading with 4588 votes in the first round of vote counting. He is contesting from Karnal assembly seat.

Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar contesting from Karnal assembly seat leading with 4588 votes after first round of counting. #HaryanaAssemblyPolls (file pic)

9.24am: Congress makes strong comeback in early trends

In an indication of how close the battle is expected to be in Haryana, the Congress has now come head to head with the BJP in the first hour of counting. As of now the BJP is leading on 37 seats, while the Congress is leading on 32 seats.

9.15 am: Congress has manifested a strong comeback in early trends in Haryana. The party has now come head to head with the BJP in the first hour of vote counting. So far, the BJP is leading on 37 seats while Congress on 32 seats.

9.10 am: EC official trends show BJP, Congress and JJP leading on one seat each

The official trends by the EC show BJP leading on 1 seat, Congress on 1 seat and JJP on 1 seat each out of total 90 assembly seats in Haryana.

9.05 am: JJP will come to power in Haryana: Dushyand Chautala

"Na BJP, na Congress 40 par karegi, satta ki chabi JJP ke haath mein hogi. (Neither BJP, nor Congress, the key of power will be in the hands of the JJP)," said JJP founder Dushyant Chautala.

9.00 am: Early show Khattar, Hooda leading

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar lal Khattar and his predecessor Bhupinder Singh Hooda from Congress are amongst the ones leading the race in their respective constituencies. The early trends show Khattar who is a first-time MLA, leading in Karnal. Hooda who is seeking re-election from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak district.

8.55 am: Vote counting underway in Gurugram.

8.48 am: Haryana Assembly Election Results 2019 Live Updates: BJP races past Congress in early trends.

8.35 am: Early trends show BJP outpacing Congress in Haryana

Early trends show BJP leading the race in Haryana Assembly elections 2019. The party so far is leading on more than 30 seats followed by Congress with 12 seats.

8.20 am: Haryana Assembly election results 2019

8.21: Haryana Assembly election results 2019- Time

The vote counting will start at around 8 am on Thursday (October 24) and the final result is expected to be announced by 5 pm in the evening. The Election Commission will declare the results. However, the leads predicting which party would win the assembly elections will come by the afternoon. But the final counting of votes will be concluded by the evening.

8.15 am: Political parties in fray in Haryana Assembly elections 2019

The main contest is between the BJP and Congress on several seats but the new Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which broke away from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), is being closely watched. The ruling BJP, which parted ways from the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), went full throttle before the polls to realise its target of bagging over 75 seats in the 90-member Assembly. The SAD announced its break-up with the BJP after its lone MLA from Kalanwali Assembly constituency switched to the saffron party.

8.00 am: Will BJP continue its dream electoral run in the state?

The BJP appeared set to retain power with a bigger mandate in Haryana, as exit polls forecast a facile victory for the party in the two states and rout for its rivals led by the Congress.Exit polls, broadcast soon after the polling ended on October 21, varied widely in their projection of seats for the rival alliances but an emphatic victory with more than two-third seats for the BJP-led NDA in Maharashtra and Haryana was their common theme. The India Today-Axis exit poll projected 166-194 seats for the BJP-Shiv Sena in the 288-member Maharashtra assembly and 72-90 for the Congress-NCP alliance. BJP had won 47 followed by INLD's 19 and 15 of the Congress in 2014.

7.45 am: "People have given me love and support, that is my strength, & what keeps me going. I have faith in public and myself, people will give blessings to their daughter," said Wrestler Babita Phogat, BJP's candidate for Dadri assembly constituency.

Wrestler Babita Phogat, BJP's candidate for Dadri assembly constituency: People have given me love and support, that is my strength, & what keeps me going. I have faith in public and myself, people will give blessings to their daughter. #HaryanaAssemblyPolls

7.30 am: EC will begin counting votes at 8 am, some visuals from outside a counting centre in Jind.