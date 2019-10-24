Haryana Election Results: Randeep Singh Surjewala loses Kaithal by 500 votes

Randeep Singh Surjewala, Congress national spokesperson and party's candidate from Kaithal seat, has lost the Assembly election by a margin of nearly 530 votes. He conceded defeat to BJP candidate Leela Ram.

Talking to India Today after the results, Surjewala said that he accepts the people's mandate with humility. He further added that the party will soon introspect its performance in Haryana Assembly elections.

Surjewala has been a two-time MLA from Kaithal constituency in Haryana. He had won the seat in 2014 and 2009 legislative Assembly elections.

Trends so far indicate a hung Assembly in Haryana as BJP and Congress are engaged in a neck-and-neck battle in the state. ECI trends show BJP victorious on one seat and leading on 37 others. Congress, on the other hand, is ahead in 33 constituencies. Dushyant Chautala-led JJP has already won 4 seats and is ahead on 6 more. Others are ahead on eight seats.

