Haryana has rejected BJP, says Congress leader Kumari Selja

Haryana Pradesh Congress Committee President and Rajya Sabha member Kumari Selja Thursday tore into the Manohar Lal Khattar-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) government in the state. She said that the state will not tolerate BJP's misgovernance anymore and will embrace a "new dawn of justice and equality under the leadership of Congress."

"Haryana has given the verdict- it will not tolerate @BJP4Haryana's misgovernance any more. Choosing to leave behind the maladies inflicted on its people in last 5years,the state is ready to embrace a new dawn of justice &equality under the leadership of @INCHaryana," she tweeted.

Former Haryana Chief Minister and Senior Congress leader too said that the party will get majority and will form the government in Haryana. "Congress ka bahumat aaega (Congress will get a majority)," said two-time CM Hooda as Congress closed in on BJP in early trends in Haryana.

Also Read: Haryana Assembly Election 2019: CM Manohar Lal Khattar leading with over 19,500 votes

Hooda is seeking re-election from Garhi Sampla-Kiloi in Rohtak district.

The Haryana assembly election results will be announced by the Election Commission (EC) on Thursday. The EC began counting the votes at 8 am and the results will be out by Thursday evening.

This is a litmus test for the Manohar Lal Khattar government to secure a second-term for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the state. The polls for the 90-seat Haryana assembly were held on October 21 alongside Maharashtra. The state witnessed a voter turnout of 68.47% as against 76.54% in the previous assembly elections. The main contest is between the BJP and Congress on several seats but the new Jannayak Janta Party (JJP), which broke away from the Indian National Lok Dal (INLD), is being closely watched.

Also Read:Haryana Election Result 2019: BJP's Babita Phogat, Yogeshwar Dutt, Sandeep Singh trail, suggest early trends