Haryana govt freezes hike in Dearness Allowance of govt employees till July 2021

Haryana government has decided to freeze the Dearness Allowance (DA) and Dearness Relief (DR) of all government employees and pensioners till July 2021 amid coronavirus' debilitating impact on economy .

The state government released a circular in which it said that "...additional installment of dearness allowance payable to Haryana government employees and dearness relief to the Haryana government pensioners, due from January 1, 2020, shall not be paid. The additional installments of Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief due from July 1, 2020, and January 1, 2021 shall also not be paid. However, Dearness Allowance and Dearness Relief at current rates i.e. 17% will continue to be paid".

According to a report in Hindustan Times, there are about 3.5 lakh employees across 38 departments, boards, and corporations in the state. The salary bill of the employees is about Rs 1,870 crore per month, while the pension bill comes to around Rs 770 crore per month.

Haryana government had passed a budget of Rs 1,42,343 crore in February 2020, in which a provision of Rs 36,012 crore was made for salary and pension to state government employees.

