'Heartbroken' Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella pledges support in India's COVID-19 battle

Satya Nadella, the CEO of Microsoft, on Monday, said that he is "heartbroken" by the current COVID-19 situation in India. The Indian-American corporate mogul also went onto express his gratitude towards the Biden administration for helping India tide over the coronavirus crisis.

Taking to Twitter, Nadella stated that Microsoft will also continue to aid relief efforts and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices.

"I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. I'm grateful the US government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief effort and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices," tweeted Nadella.



I am heartbroken by the current situation in India. Im grateful the U.S. government is mobilizing to help. Microsoft will continue to use its voice, resources, and technology to aid relief efforts, and support the purchase of critical oxygen concentration devices. Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) April 26, 2021

Meanwhile, Indian-American non-profit organisation Sewa International USA has raised $1.5 million and is sending a shipment of 400 oxygen concentrators along with other emergency medical devices and supplies to India.

India reported a total of 3,52,991 coronavirus cases in the last 24 hours, taking the number of active cases to 28,13,658 on Monday. The total number of COVID-19 cases in India currently stands at 1,73,13,163 while the death toll stands at 1,95,123 with 2,812 deaths in the last 24 hours.

Oxygen shortage across the country has forced the Narendra Modi government to ramp up the production of medical oxygen and import oxygen from countries like Saudi Arabia, the EU, the US, and Germany.

Edited by Mehak Agarwal

Also read: US Prez Joe Biden, Vice-President Kamala Harris assure India of support amid COVID-19 crisis

Also read: US to send India Covishield raw material, medical supplies 'immediately