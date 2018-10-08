Heart-warming! Pilot gifts elders from his village their first flight

In a gesture that would warm the cockles of one's heart, a pilot arranged for an unusual gift for all the elders of his village - their first flight. Vikas Jayani who is a resident of Sarangpur village, Adampur arranged for the air travel of 22 elders from his village, who are all aged more than 70 years. The elders travelled from New Delhi to Amritsar and visited the Golden Temple, Jallianwala Bagh and Wagah Border.

One of the oldest passengers was 90-year-old Bimla. Bimla, who sat in a plane for the first time in her life, said that she never even imagined of such a thing. "Many people make promises to the elderly but he kept his word," she said, as mentioned in a report in The Times of India.

Bimla was accompanied by 78-year-old Ramamuti, 78-year-old Kankari Devi, 75-year-old Giradwari Devi, 80-year-old Amar Singh, 75-year-old Surjaram, 75-year-old Khemaram, 72-year-old Atmaram, Indra, Jagdish and Satpal. They said that they never imagined that they would ever fly. They added that Vikas Jayani was always sure that he would become a pilot.

Ramamuti and Kankari Devi said that the air travel was the best moment of their lives. They also thanked the co-passengers who helped them whenever needed.

Mahendra Jayani, Vikas Jayani's father who works as a senior manager at a bank said that his son always respected his elders and that gifting them their first flight was his dream. "He fulfilled his dream and that's the most important thing for me. All youth should follow Vikas' example and we should all respect our elders," he said, as mentioned in the daily.

Jayani also added that his son's gestures were nothing less than a pilgrimage.

