IIT appeals to alumni to give 1% of their earnings to alma mater

The directors of Indian Institute of Technology (IITs) have appealed to the outgoing students of the premium technology institutes to contribute 1 per cent of their annual salary to their alma mater.

The proposal came during the IIT Council meeting held on Friday. The proposal said contribution of 1 per cent by ex-IITians for their alma mater would enhance revenue and boost growth and development of the 23 IITs.

The IIT Council meeting, however clearly mentioned that this would just be an appeal for outgoing IIT students and not mandatory. The Council added that many universities abroad follow this practice of having outgoing batch pledge a certain portion of their earnings to their institutes.

The recommendation by the Council has come at a time when the IITs are seeking autonomy just like IIMs.

In 2018, during the IIT placement season, around 10 students were offered salary packages of over Rs 1 crore. As many as 3,000 students were offered jobs during the first-four days of the placement.

