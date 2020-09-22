IIT Guwahati convocation 2020: PM Modi says NEP will establish India as global education destination

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 22nd convocation at IIT Guwahati today. The PM congratulated the students for carrying on with their academic sessions and research work amid the pandemic. He also spoke about the National Education Policy and said that it would transform India into an international education destination. "National Education Policy will establish India as an international education destination. Our high performing institutions will be encouraged to set up campuses abroad," he said, adding that IIT-Guwahati has a key role to play in this expansion.

He told the students that the future of the nation is shaped by what its youth think today. "The future of a nation is what its youth think today. Your dreams are going to shape the reality of India. This is the time to be future-ready," he said.

PM Modi added, "I clearly understand how difficult it must have been to conduct academic sessions and carry on research work amid the pandemic. But you have succeeded in doing this. For that and for your efforts, for your contribution towards making India Atma Nirbhar, I congratulate you."

He said that in the new education policy, many things from wishlists of students have been added. He said that the National Research Foundation has been proposed to enhance research in the education sector. "Fund will be provided for research both in science and humanities discipline," he said.

The PM said that NEP would open up the education sector. It aims to provide global exposure to open campuses of foreign universities in India and establish research collaboration between India and international institutions.

PM Modi said that the new education policy introduces multi-disciplinary education as well as provides flexibility to choose subjects. It also offers multiple entry and exit options. "NEP will connect students with technology which means, students will learn about technology through technology," he said.

