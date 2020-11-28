scorecardresearch
Increase in FDI indicates investors' preference for India's enabling environment, says Piyush Goyal

Taking to Twitter, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said that despite COVID-19, FDI doubled year-on-year upwards, indicating global investors' preference for India's enabling environment

Increase in foreign direct investment (FDI) into India in July-September 2020 to $28.1 billion indicates global investors'' preference for the country's enabling environment, Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal said on Saturday, November 28.

FDI during September quarter 2019 stood at $14.06 billion.

"Despite COVID, FDI doubles year-on-year upwards. Indicating global investors'' preference for India's enabling environment under PM @NarendraModi ji, FDI increased from $14.06 billion to $28.1 billion in the July-September quarter," he said in a tweet.

FDI in India grew by 15 per cent to $30 billion during the first half of the current fiscal year, according to official data.

