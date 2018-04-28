PM Modi, Xi Jinping discuss trade, boundary issues; both militaries given instructions for border peace

Prime Minister Narendra Modi today concluded his first ever two-day 'informal summit' at Wuhan in China. During the visit, PM Modi held multiple one-on-one meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping to strengthen the bilateral relationship. Here are the key issues that India-China discussed:



India-China economic project in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping have agreed to undertake a joint India-China economic project in Afghanistan at their first informal summit at Wuhan, PTI reported citing a source. The understanding was reached between the two leaders during the two-day informal summit which concluded today. As per the understanding, officials of both sides will identify the project in following up discussions and work out modalities, the report said.



The talks with President Xi Jinping focussed on diverse areas of India-China cooperation. We discussed ways to give impetus to our economic ties as well as people-to-people relations. Other areas we spoke about include agriculture, technology, energy and tourism. pic.twitter.com/vgvUSjT1XX - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2018

PM Modi and Chinese President Xi Jinping agreed to push forward bilateral trade and investment in a balanced and sustainable manner by taking advantage of complementarities between the two Asian economies. Last year, India's bilateral trade with China reached a historic high of USD 84.44 billion. But, India's concern with China is its rising trade deficit. As per the latest data, India's trade deficit with China is close to USD 52 billion.PM Modi and Chinese President Xi expressed their support for the work of the Special Representatives on the India-China boundary question and urged them to intensify their efforts to seek a fair, reasonable and mutually acceptable settlement. Both the leaders underscored the importance of maintaining peace and tranquility in all areas of the India-China border region in the larger interest of the overall development of bilateral relations. They also directed their militaries to implement various confidence building measures to prevent incidents in border regions.Prime Minister Modi and President Xi in their informal meet committed themselves to cooperate on counter-terrorism. In a statement issued today, the PMO said that both the leaders... 'recognized the common threat posed by terrorism, and reiterated their strong condemnation of and resolute opposition to terrorism in all its forms and manifestations'. India has been facing cross-border terrorism and wanted to designate Masood Azhar as a global terrorist in the United Nations. However, China has repeatedly blocked India's move, citing a lack of consensus among the members of the UN Security Council.Apart from these key issues, there were some other important things discussed during the visit. Those issues were: global economic order, poverty, inequality and climate change. The PMO in its statement said that both the leaders reiterated the importance of building an open, multipolar, pluralist and participatory global economic order which will enable all countries to pursue their development and contribute to the elimination of poverty and inequality in all regions of the world.Prime Minister Modi and President Xi agreed to jointly contribute in a positive and constructive way in facilitating sustainable solutions for global challenges including climate change, sustainable development, food security, the statement said.