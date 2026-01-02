Ola Electric shares jump near 9%: Key takeaways for investors

Shares of Ola Electric Mobility Ltd surged 8.69 per cent in Friday's session to touch a high of Rs 40.77. The pure-play electric vehicle company reported vehicle registrations of 9,020 units in December, according to VAHAN data. Its market share rose to 9.3 per cent in December from 7.2 per cent in November 2025, driven by Hyperservice, the company's focused service transformation initiative.

Additionally, Ola Electric said its market share during the second half of December 2025 climbed further to nearly 12 per cent, indicating a clear uptick in demand and market share gains.

Analysts remain cautious on Ola Electric, advising it only for high-risk investors. While the stock has rebounded from lows, it faces strong resistance near 40-42, with Rs 48 as the next upside hurdle. Support is seen around 35-34.

Kranthi Bathini, Director – Equity Strategy at WealthMills Securities, said the stock is appropriate only for investors with a high-risk appetite. He noted that the company's performance over the next couple of quarters will be critical in shaping its growth outlook, adding that existing investors may continue to hold their positions.

Osho Krishan, Senior Analyst – Technical & Derivative Research at Angel One, said Ola Electric has rebounded from its lifetime lows in the 31 zone and has moved closer to the neckline of the earlier breakdown. He pointed out that the 40–42 range is a key resistance area, and only sustained buying could revive momentum towards the next resistance at 48, which coincides with the 200-day SMA. On the downside, he sees the 35–34 range acting as a short-term support zone.

Ravi Singh, Chief Research Officer at Mastertrust, said investors may consider booking profits or exiting around the Rs 45 level.