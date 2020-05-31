India-China row: Talks continue without success; PLA carries on troop build-up along border

In the midst of the flare-ups in Ladakh, China continues to augment its presence along the Line of Actual Control (LAC). Chinese army is deploying artillery and armoured units in proximity to the Indian territory. Military presence is being increased in the areas which could help the Chinese army to reach near the Indian location in a couple of hours, India Today TV reported.

Multiple rounds of talks between commanding officers and Brigadiers from both armies have failed to break the logjam since the first week of May, the report said. Major General level talks would now soon be arranged. "It seems that the Chinese are buying time to build up their positions in the rear side as they have brought in a large number of heavy vehicles with artillery and armoured vehicles in them and their troops," the report also said citing sources.

India too has moved its troops to the locations to match the over 5000 troop strength of the Chinese. So far, no intent has been shown by China to call back or to accommodate India's objections to their actions.

The situation in eastern Ladakh deteriorated after around 250 Chinese and Indian soldiers were engaged in a violent face-off on the evening of May 5 which spilled over to the next day before the two sides agreed to "disengage". However, the standoff continued.

The incident in Pangong Tso was followed by a similar incident in north Sikkim on May 9. The troops of India and China were engaged in a 73-day stand-off in Doklam tri-junction in 2017, even triggered fears of a war between the two nuclear-armed neighbours.

The India-China border dispute covers the 3,488-km-long LAC. China claims Arunachal Pradesh as part of southern Tibet while India contests it. Both sides have been asserting that pending the final resolution of the boundary issue, it is necessary to maintain peace and tranquillity in the border areas.

