India-China face-off: 'Why is PM silent, how dare China kill our soldiers', asks Rahul Gandhi

Amid the India-China clashes, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi questioning his silence over the fierce clash at Galwan Valley. Gandhi also asked PM Modi to answer what had happened at the Line of Control.

Gandhi wrote, "Why is PM silent? Why is he hiding?... How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?".

On Tuesday, at least 20 Indian soldiers were killed in a clash with Chinese forces at Galwan valley after a massive escalation in the five-week border row which started in May this year.

The Army initially said on Tuesday that an officer and two soldiers were killed. But in a late evening statement, it revised the figure to 20, further adding that 17 others who "were critically injured in the line of duty and exposed to sub-zero temperatures at the standoff location succumbed to their injuries".

It is the first fatal clash since 1975 and the most serious since 1967. It is the biggest confrontation between the two armies after the 1967 clashes in Nathu La when India lost around 80 soldiers while over 300 Chinese army personnel were killed.

