India-China Tension Live Updates: Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi over violent LAC face-off

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his silence on India-China violent face-off in Ladakh. "Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?" he tweeted.

Twenty Indian Army personnel, including a colonel, were killed in a fierce clash with Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh on Monday night, the biggest military confrontation in over five decades that has significantly escalated the already volatile border standoff in the region. The Army initially has said on Tuesday that an officer and two soldiers were killed. But in a late evening statement it revised the figure to 20 saying 17 others who "were critically injured in the line of duty and exposed to sub-zero temperatures at the standoff location succumbed to their injuries." Government sources said the Chinese side too suffered "proportionate casualties" but chose not to speculate on the number.

Check all the latest updates on India-China tension on BusinessToday.In live blog

9.39 am: Himachal Pradesh Police issues alert in Lahaul-Spiti

The Himachal Pradesh Police has issued an alert in Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur districts of the state bordering China, in the wake of the Monday night violent clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers in Eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley, an official informed on Tuesday.

9.29 am: India-China latest news: Rahul Gandhi questions PM Modi over violent LAC face off

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in a tweet on Wednesday questioned Prime Minister Narendra Modi on his silence on India-China violent face-off in Ladakh. "Why is the PM silent? Why is he hiding? Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened. How dare China kill our soldiers? How dare they take our land?" he tweeted.

Why is the PM silent?

Why is he hiding?



Enough is enough. We need to know what has happened.



How dare China kill our soldiers?

How dare they take our land? â Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) June 17, 2020

9.21 am: India-China fight: Proud of son, but sad as family: Parents of Col Santosh Babu

Parents of Colonel Santosh Babu, the Commanding Officer of the 16 Bihar Regiment, who was martyred in the Ladakh clash in Galwan Valley on Monday night said that they did not believe the news of his killing at first but later were informed by higher authorities later about what happened. They further said that they are in deep shock as their son faced many challenges. His father B Upender said, "He was just 37 years old and had a bright future. As a parent I am in grief but as a citizen and a defence family man I am proud on my son. Santosh worked in the UN. He was always on field job from counter-insurgency to other postings."

9.12 am: Remains of Col Santosh Babu to reach Hyderabad today

The body of Colonel Santosh Babu, the Commanding Officer (CO) martyred in the violent clash with Chinese soldiers in Ladakh's Ladakh valley, will arrive in Hyderabad around 4 pm on Wednesday. His wife and children who are in Delhi will fly along with his remains for the last rites to be performed.

9.05 am: India-China update: On-ground situation remains volatile in Ladakh

Indian Army will release the names of all 20 soldiers killed in the violent clash with Chinese troops on Monday night in Galwan valley of Eastern Ladakh. According to sources, nothing has changed on ground and the situation remains volatile. The sources also added that nothing much has come out of talks between the two sides and the Army is on alert not just in Ladakh but in different parts across LAC (line of actual control).

8.59 am: Around 40 Chinese casualties in India-China standoff in Ladakh: reports

The government sources said that China too suffered "proportionate casualties" but did not speculate on the number. However, some reports suggest that there are around 40 casualties on Chinese side, which includes both dead and injured PLA soldiers.

8.52 am: India-China face-off in Ladakh worst clash in 50 years

The violent face-off between Indian and Chinese troops on Monday night in Eastern Ladakh's Galwan Valley is the worst border clash between the two nations in over five decades. The military confrontation led to the killing of 20 Indian Army soldiers, including a colonel. The Indian Army had initially said on Tuesday that three of its personnel were killed in the clash with Chinese soldiers, an officer and two soldiers. However, in a late evening update, the Army stated that the figure was 20 adding that 17 others who sustained serious injuries in the clash and were exposed to sub-zero temperatures at the standoff location succumbed to their injuries.

8.44 am: India-China border dispute

According to US media Chinese People Liberation Army has provoked the "Indian nationalist tiger" by engaging in a face-off with Indian Army personnel in which 20 soldiers were killed. (ANI)

8.30 AM: Ban Chinese firms from govt tenders: RSS

The RSS-affiliated Swadeshi Jagran Manch (SJM) on Tuesday appealed to the Centre to bar Chinese companies from participating in tenders floated by the government and exhorted the people to boycott Chinese products as a tribute to the Army soldiers killed in a fierce clash with troops of China in the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh. - PTI

8.15 AM: Closely monitoring the situation: US

"We are closely monitoring the situation between Indian and Chinese forces along the Line of Actual Control. We note the Indian military has announced that 20 soldiers have died, and we offer our condolences to their families. Both India and China have expressed a desire to de-escalate, and we support a peaceful resolution of the current situation. During their phone call on June 2, 2020, President Trump and Prime Minister Modi discussed the situation on the India-China border," a US State Department statement.