Coronavirus Highlights: Maharashtra's tally crosses 30,000 with 1,606 new cases; India's count at 85,940

Coronavirus cases in India: The Union Home Ministry is likely to announce the guidelines for lockdown 4.0 on Saturday or early Sunday as the country gets ready for a staggered exit in the wake of coronavirus induced curfew across the country. The states are likely to relax lockdown rules as they prepare for the phased exit from the countrywide lockdown which started during the third extension and will further be eased post May 17.

The central government is expected to give further relaxation in lockdown curbs to facilitate economic activities but with stricter curbs in containment zones. According to sources, the government may give greater flexibility to states and Union Territories as India prepares to learn to live with coronavirus. The whole lockdown will not be completely withdrawn but will in phases. The source added that during lockdown 4.0, schools, colleges, malls and cinema halls will not be permitted to open anywhere in India, however, salons, spas, and barber shops could be allowed to operate even in red zones, except in areas identified as containment zones. Presently, they are permitted to operate in orange and green zones.

India's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 85,940 on Saturday, according to the lastest update by the Union Health Ministry. The tally includes 53,035 active cases, 30,152 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 2,752 deaths. The country recorded 3,970 new cases, and 103 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total count of confirmed coronavirus cases to 85,940 in India.

10:45 PM: Italy to open borders; seeks to boost tourism

The Italian government announced Saturday that it will throw open its borders next month, effectively ending Europe's longest and strictest coronavirus lockdown just as the summer tourism season gets under way, news agency AP reported.

10:30 PM: UP sees highest single-day spike, records over 200 fresh cases in past 24 hrs

Uttar Pradesh has reported over 200 fresh cases in the past 24 hours, highest single-day spike in coronavirus cases. The new cases have been reported in Merrut, Rampur and Saharanpur districts.

10:00 PM: 195 new positive cases reported in Madhya Pradesh

As many as 195 new positive cases reported in Madhya Pradesh on Saturday, taking the state tally to 4790. Death toll stands at 243: State Health Department.

9:50 PM: Coronavirus in Rajasthan: 213 new cases reported on Saturday; tally rises to 4,960

Rajasthan now has 4,960 confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus with 213 new cases coming to light in the last 24 hours, the state's Health Department said on Saturday. The state also recorded 1 new coronavirus-related death during the same period, taking the Covid-19 death toll in Rajasthan to 126. Out of the total 4,960, 1,890 are active cases.

9:35 PM: With 1,606 new cases and 67 deaths, Maharashtra's tally climbs to 30,706

Maharashtra on Saturday reported 1,606 new cases and 67 deaths, taking state's tally to 30,706. Total deaths recorded were 1,135. Meanwhile, Mumbai's total cases reached 18,555 and 696 deaths.

Mumbai's Dharavi recorded 53 new Covid-19, taking the total number of cases in this area to 1,198. The death toll in Dharavi stands at 53.

9:25 PM: Gujarat's COVID-19 tally climb to 10,989 on Saturday

Gujarat's coronavirus tally has now reached 10,989, with 625 deaths. In the last 24 hours, 348 new cases have been detected, and 19 persons have succumbed to the disease, while 273 have been discharged in the state.

9:15 PM: Noida Metro resumption plan: Aarogya Setu app, body temp below 37.8 C must for passengers

Passengers hoping to ride the Noida-Greater Noida metro, whenever it resumes operations, will be required to wear face masks, install Aarogya Setu app on their smartphones and have a body temperature not more than 37.7 degrees Celsius, officials said on Saturday.

8:45 PM: Auraiya tragedy: PM Modi approves ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh for kin of deceased

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday approved ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh to the kin of those who lost their lives due to the unfortunate accident in Auraiya, Uttar Pradesh. Rs 50,000 each for the injured has also been approved. This amount has been approved from the PM's National Relief Fund.

An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh each for the next of kin of those who lost their lives due to the unfortunate accident in Auraiya, UP has been approved from the PM's National Relief Fund. Rs 50,000 each for the injured has also been approved. - PMO India (@PMOIndia) May 16, 2020

8:25 PM: Railways ready to run 'Shramik Special' trains from any district, says Piyush Goyal

In a bid to provide relief to migrant labourers, Railways is ready to run 'Shramik Special' trains from any district in the country. District Collectors should prepare lists of stranded labourers and destination and apply to Railways through State nodal officer, says Railway Minister Piyush Goyal.

8:15 PM: Prime Minister Narendra Modi ontranche 4 of new economic reforms

Important sectors such as coal, minerals, defence, aviation, space and atomic energy have been covered in the announcements by the FM today. The measures and reforms announced will create many business opportunities and contribute to economic transformation. - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2020

8:10 PM: India lifts ban on export of non-surgical masks»»»

The central government has lifted ban from the export of non-surgical and non-medical masks to the foreign countries. On March 19, the centre had banned exports of all types of masks to the foreign countries amid rising positive cases of coronavirus and crisis of masks in India.

7:55 PM: Delhi's Chandni Chowk likely to extend lockdown till May end

Delhi's Chandni Chowk Sarv Vyapar Mandal has decided to extend the lockdown till May 31 in view of serious containment areas around Chandni Chowk district.

7:45 PM: ITC launches Savlon hand sanitiser sachets at half a rupee

FMCG major ITC has launched its Savlon brand of hand sanitisers in a sachet format priced at half a rupee and meant for single use. As per the company, this price point and the format makes it the most economic hand sanitiser available globally.

7:40 PM: A strong, secure and empowered India is PM Modi's topmost priority: Amit Shah

"A strong, secure and empowered India is PM Modi's topmost priority. Raising the FDI limit in defence manufacturing to 74% and banning import of selected weapons/platforms with year wise timelines will surely boost 'Make in India' and reduce our import burden," Home Minister Amit Shah.

7:30 PM: Italy to ease travel restrictions put in place since March

The Italian government is easing travel restrictions imposed due to the coronavirus pandemic, allowing people to move freely inside the region where they live as of Monday, and between regions starting June 3.

7:20 PM: Govt not appealing to anybody to come back: Manipur on reports of return on health worker

State government isn't appealing to anybody to come back. Those who've no urgency and have a job outside, should remain there, said J Suresh Babu, Manipur Chief Secretary. His comment came in wake of reports which suggested that Manipur and Tripura have asked their health workers working in different states to return to their native states amid COVID-19 lockdown.

There's no such circular. It's only on request of people who want to come back that we issued permits to different people&vehicles. State govt isn't appealing to anybody to come back. Those who've no urgency&have a job outside,should remain there: J Suresh Babu,Manipur Chief Secy https://t.co/PZNJTv2QpN pic.twitter.com/SqAllqIZuN - ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020

7:10 PM: Coronavirus in Punjab: Positive COVID-19 cases climb to 1,946

A total number of 1,946 people have tested positive for COVID-19 till date, including 1257 patients cured and 32 deaths: Department of Information & Public Relations, Government of Punjab.

7:00 PM: Department of Space to allow private players to carry out space activities: ISRO

Soon after the Finance Minister announced policy reforms to rivate players to carry out space activities in the country, Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) said that it will follow the government guidelines. "Department of Space will follow the Government guidelines and enable private players to carry out space activities in the country," it said.

6:36 PM: Home Minister Amit Shah lauds govt's reform measures

PM Modi's mantra of Reform, Perform & Transform is the key of India's phenomenal growth in the last 6 years. I thank PM @narendramodi & FM @nsitharaman for today's landmark decisions which will surely boost our economy & further our efforts towards Atmanirbhar Bharat. - Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 16, 2020

6:32 Pm: HRD Ministry postpones announcement of pending exam schedule for class X and XII

HRD Ministry has postponed announcement of schedule for pending class X and XII board exams, saying that CBSE is still considering certain technical aspects before finalising datesheets. The ministry had earlier announced it would notify the schedule at 5 pm on Saturday.

6:30 PM: COVID-19 cases in Nepal rise to 278

The coronavirus cases in Nepal touched 278 with five more patients testing positive for the virus, the health ministry. The fresh cases include a 52-year-old man from Mahottari and a 26-year-old man from Kavre.

6:22 Pm: West Bengal govt gives nod for 105 special trains to bring back migrant from 16 states

West Bengal government has given nod for 105 special trains to bring back migrant workers and others from 16 states. Railways Board has been informed in this regard, says Home Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay. State government will bear travel expenses of the people travelling by these trains, he said.

"105 fresh cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in the last 24 hours in West Bengal, taking the total number of cases to 2576 including 892 recoveries. Seven people succumbed to the infection in the last 24 hours," he added.

6:18 PM: Coronavirus in Uttar Pradesh: 195 fresh cases, 3 deaths recorded in last 24 hours

As many as 195 fresh cases of COVID-19 and 3 deaths reported in Uttar Pradesh in the last 24 hours, taking total number of cases to 4,140 and death toll to 95. There are 1,718 active cases in the state: Uttar Pradesh Health Department.

6:14 PM: IIT Kanpur-backed firm to launch AI-powered coronavirus disinfectant chamber

Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur-backed start-up CuproHealthTech is in the final stage of launching an AI-powered coronavirus disinfectant chamber.

6:07 PM: Coronavirus in Himachal Pradesh: Total active cases of COVID-19 stand at 35

There are 35 active cases of COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh now. 35 have recovered while 3 have succumbed to the infection till date, says state health department.

6:00 PM: Suspension of Delhi High Court, subordinate courts extended till May 23

Delhi High Court extends the suspension of functioning of the High Court and subordinate courts till May 23.

5:52 PM: Coronavirus in Karnataka: 36 new COVID-19 positive cases reported today

36 fresh coronavirus positive cases reported in Karnataka today, taking the total number of cases in the state rises to 1,092 - including 496 discharged and 36 deaths: Department of Health and Family Welfare, Government of Karnataka.

5:45 PM: 5 CRPF jawan test positive for coronavirus in Delhi

As many as five CRPF jawans tested positve for Covid-19 on Saturday. With this, the total number of Covid-19 cases among CRPF jawans has reached 285.

5:40 pm: FDI limit in defence manufacturing under automatic route raised to 74%

Commenting on FM Sitharaman announcement to increase FDI limit in defence manufacturing under automatic route, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh said this move will go a long way in unshackling economy in many ways. Corporatisation of Ordnance Factory Board (OFB) has been topmost priority of Govt. Corporatisation will improve efficiency of our Ordnance supplies and factories.

4.32 pm: Tamil Nadu lockdown news: Transported 54,473 migrant labourers to their home states in 43 states, says state govt

Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi.K. Palaniswami said on Saturday that the state has sent back as many as 55,473 migrant workers to their home states in 43 trains between March 6 and March 15. He urged the migrant labourers to not leave on their own, assuring them that the state government will take care of all their travel expenditures.

4.26 pm: Coronavirus updates from Uttar Pradesh

Congress seeks permission from UP government to run 1,000 buses to ferry migrants to their home states. Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra wrote a letter to state CM Yogi Adityanath in this regard.

4.18 pm: Coronavirus global updates: Chinese company donates 1 million masks to India, other South Asian countries

Chinese heavy equipment manufacturing company Sany Group has donated 1 million masks to India and other South Asian countries in order to help and support the nations in their fight against COVID-19 pandemic.

4.09 pm: Uttar Pradesh's coronavirus tally jumps to 4,140

The total count of COVID-19 positive cases in UP stand at 4,140 so far, while 95 people have died due to the virus, as of date, said Principal Secretary (Health) Amit Mohan Prasad.

3.59 pm: Himachal Pradesh coronavirus cases

A 36-year-old man tested COVID-19 positive in the state on Saturday. With this the total count of coronavirus cases in Himachal Pradesh now stand at 77, said Nipun Jindal, Special Secretary (Health).

3.55 pm: BSF coronavirus update

The Border Security Force (BSF) recorded 16 COVID-19 in the last 24 hours. It registered 98 coronavirus positive cases since Friday, including 42 from Jodhpur, 31 from Tripura, and 25 from Delhi. The total count of recoveries in the force stands at 135 as of date.

3.49 pm: Uttarakhand coronavirus cases

6 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Uttarakhand on Saturday, taking the state's tally to 88, while 51 coronavirus patients have recovered so far and 1 COVID-19 death has been reported in the state.

3.39 pm: Tamil Nadu lockdown latest updates

A 'Shramik Special' train carrying 1,389 people including migrant workers and students departed Tuticorin Railway Station for Muzaffarpur in Bihar on Saturday.

Tamil Nadu: A 'Shramik Special' train carrying 1389 people including migrant workers & students departs Tuticorin Railway Station for Muzaffarpur in Bihar. pic.twitter.com/b6atzfxFiz - ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020

3.29 pm: West Bengal coronavirus lockdown updates

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter on Saturday to announce that her government will bear the entire cost of movement for migrant workers by special trains from other states to West Bengal. She added that no migrant will be charged anything for the same.

Saluting the toil faced by our migrant breathen, I am pleased to announce the decision of GoWB to bear the entire cost of movement for our migrant workers by special trains from other states to West Bengal. No migrant will be charged. Letter to Rly Board attached. pic.twitter.com/6bdxn7fwB8 - Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 16, 2020

3.19 pm: Coronavirus outbreak: 1.4 million stranded people sent back to their home state so far, says Railways Ministry

Railways Ministry said on Saturday that it transported back around 1.4 million stranded people to their home states till midnight of May 15. It added that it operated 1,074 Sharmik Special trains across India adding that during the last 3 days, over 2 lakh people have been transported per day.

3.10 pm: Lockdown 4.0 extension: Govt may allow select economic activities across states and UTs, guidelines likely soon

The central government is expected to give further relaxation in lockdown curbs to facilitate economic activities but with stricter curbs in containment zones. According to sources, the government may give greater flexibility to states and Union Territories as India prepares to learn to live with coronavirus. The whole lockdown will not be completely withdrawn but will in phases. The source added that during lockdown 4.0, schools, colleges, malls and cinema halls will not be permitted to open anywhere in India, however, salons, spas, and barber shops could be allowed to operate even in red zones, except in areas identified as containment zones. Presently, they are permitted to operate in orange and green zones.

2.58 pm: Punjab lockdown latest updates

A 'Shramik Special' train with over 1200 migrant workers on board departs Amritsar Railway Station for Basti in Uttar Pradesh.

Punjab: A 'Shramik Special' train with over 1200 migrant workers on board departs Amritsar Railway Station for Basti in Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/gTM7XpbabH - ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020

2.49 pm: Rajasthan coronavirus cases: 86 more infected in the state

Rajasthan recorded 86 fresh COVID-19 cases till 2 pm. The total count of coronavirus positive cases in the state have jumped to 4,924 including 2,014 active cases, 2,480 discharged and 125 deaths, said the state health department. (ANI reports)

2.39 pm: PM Modi thanks Donald Trump

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter on Saturday to thank US President Donald Trump after he said that US is sending India more ventilators and is with India in this hour of need.

Thank you @POTUS @realDonaldTrump. This pandemic is being fought collectively by all of us. In such times, it's always important for nations to work together and do as much as possible to make our world healthier and free from COVID-19. More power to ???? - ???? friendship! https://t.co/GRrgWFhYzR - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2020

2.27 pm: Delhi coronavirus cases: 438 more infected in 24 hours

Delhi reported 438 fresh COVID-19 cases and 6 deaths in the last 24 hours, taking the total count to 9,333, including 5,278 active cases in the Union Territory, said Delhi health department.

2.17 pm: Coronavirus crisis: US job losses soar

Job openings, hirings down over 12% in United States in the wake of coronavirus outbreak and lockdown restrictions in the country.

2.08 pm: Delhi lockdown extension updates: Metro services likely to resume from Monday

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) may resume its train services from Monday amid the easing of lockdown rules post May 17.» "Concessions can be made and services can be rolled out as soon as lockdown 4 starts. Services of Delhi Metro can be restored in a limited manner on certain routes following social distancing guidelines," ANI quoted DMRC sources as saying.

1.56 pm: Odisha migrant labourer beaten to death by Surat cops

A migrant labourer from Odisha's Ganjam was allegedly beaten to death by Sura Police in Gujarat on Thursday evening as he reportedly flouted social distancing rules amid COVID-19 induced lockdown.

1.42 pm: Guwahati coronavirus cases

2 more people have been tested COVID-19 positive in Guwahati on Saturday, taking the total count of coronavirus cases to 91 in Assam comprising 41 recoveries and 2 deaths, said state Health Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma. He added that the active cases in the state now stand at 46.

1.35 pm: Coronavirus global updates

Total COVID-19 cases worldwide stand at 4.6 million, with death toll over 3,08,000. US deaths near 88,000-mark. Coronavirus cases in Spain at 2,75,000.

1.28 pm: 79 fresh coronavirus cases in Maharashtra police force in 24 hours

The total count of cops infected with COVID-19 in Maharashtra Police department stands at 1,140, including 120 officers and 1020 cops.

1.18 pm: Noida coronavirus latest news

Government Institute of Medical Sciences (GIMS), Greater Noida said that a 65-year-old man who was also suffering from pneumonia, and testes COVID-19 positive, died» at the facility on Friday. With this the total count of coronavirus deaths in Gautam Buddha Nagar district stand at 5 now. (ANI)

12.59 pm: Karnataka coronavirus cases

23 fresh cases reported in the state on Saturday, taking the total count of coronavirus positive cases to 1,079, including 36 deaths and 494 discharges, said Karnataka health department adding that the active cases in the state stand at 548 now. (ANI report)

12.49 pm: Maharashtra coronavirus latest updates

1,140 cops infected with COVID-19 in the state so far, including 862 active cases, 268 recoveries, and 10 deaths, the Maharashtra Police said.

1,140 police personnel have been infected with #COVID19 across the state till now, including 862 active cases, 268 recovered, and 10 fatalities: Maharashtra Police pic.twitter.com/EKBt86TSAU - ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020

12.38 pm: Coronavirus cases in armed forces

3 new COVID-19 cases have been reported among CISF personnel in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of coronavirus positive cases among the force, across the country at 118, said CISF. (Inputs from ANI)

12.27 pm: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus cases

159 new cases in 24 hours takes the state's tally to 4,057 including 95 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

12.19 pm: Rahul Gadhi begins press briefing on migrant workers

Stimulus package should not be in form of loan..needy should get cash in hand, says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

Govt should not act like money lender: Rahul Gandhi.

Govt should reconsider its package, should include direct cash transfer, 200 days of MNREGA job, says Congress MP Rahul Gandhi.

It is being said that if we increase deficit then rating agencies will degrade our economy. I want to tell PM Modi that it's the people who make this country. Don't bother about rating. Once these people start working, ratings will be up again: Rahul Gandhi.

12.13 pm: Dharavi coronavirus cases

Dharavi which is Asia's largest slum and one of the worst-hit in Mumbai has recorded 1,145 cases and 53 deaths so far.

12.07 pm: Delhi coronavirus cases

Delhi recorded 425 fresh COVID-19 cases and 8 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total count of confirmed cases in the Union Territory to 8,895 including 123 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

11.58 am: Andhra Pradesh coronavirus cases

Andhra Pradesh recorded 48 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours, taking the total count of positive cases in the state to 2,205, including 803 active cases, 1,352 cured/discharged and 49 deaths, said Andhra Pradesh's COVID-19 control room. (ANI report)

11.45 am: Auraiya road accident: PM Modi mourns death of 24 migrant workers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter to express his condolences over the tragic death of migrant workers in Auraiya truck mishap. According to a PTI report, as many as 24 migrant workers died and 15 injured when a trailer truck carrying them collided with another truck early morning on Saturday.

????? ?????? ?? ????? ??? ???? ???????? ???? ?? ???? ??? ????? ???? ????? ??? ??????? ?? ???? ??? ?? ????? ??? ???? ?? ????? ?? ??????? ?? ????? ???? ??????? ????? ???? ???, ??? ?? ?????? ?? ???? ?? ???? ?????? ???? ?? ????? ???? ???? - Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) May 16, 2020

11.30 am: Rajasthan coronavirus cases

Rajasthan recorded 91 fresh COVID-19 cases on Saturday till 9 am, taking the total count to 4,838 in the state. Out of this 1,941 cases are active, while the death toll stands at 125 in the state, Rajasthan health department said.

91 fresh cases of #Coronavirus have been reported in Rajasthan today till 9 am, taking total number of cases to 4838 out of which 1941 cases are active. Number of fatalities due to the disease stands at 125: Rajasthan Health Department pic.twitter.com/8PUs7bQR5M - ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020

11.15 am: Mumbai recording more coronavirus cases per day than New York now

Mumbai which is the worst-hit city in India has been recording more new COVID-19 cases than New York since May 19. New York is the worst-affected city in the world with over 1.8 lakh cases. Mumbai recorded 800 new cases on Wednesday, higher than New York which recorded 571 new cases on the same day.

11.00 am: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus updates

Work for National Population Register (NPR) 2021 postponed in Uttar Pradesh in view of COVID-19 pandemic. (ANI)

10.49 am: Coronavirus lockdown latest updates

A special train carrying passengers from Mumbai arrived at New Delhi railway station on Saturday. All passengers were screened after they reached the railway station, as per guidelines by the government.

A special train,carrying passengers from Mumbai arrived at New Delhi railway station today. All passengers were screened after they reached the railway station, as per guidelines by the government. pic.twitter.com/6e95ROBDOL - ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020

10.35 am: Lockdown 4.0 extension: MHA likely to announce guidelines today

The Union Home Ministry is likely to announce the guidelines for lockdown 4.0 as the country gets ready for a staggered exit in the wake of coronavirus induced curfew across the country. The states are likely to relax lockdown rules as they prepare for the phased exit from the countrywide lockdown which started during the third extension and will further be eased post May 17.

10.28 am: FM Nirmala Sitharaman's 4th press briefing today

Finance Nirmala Sitharaman will address her fourth presser at 4 pm on Saturday at Delhi's National Media centre. She is likely to announce measures for the hospitality sector out of the Rs 20 lakh crore special economic stimulus package announced by PM Modi on Tuesday.

10.17 am: Delhi lockdown updates

A special train with passengers from Patna arrived at New Delhi railway station on Saturday. All passengers were screened after they reached the railway station, as per guidelines by the government. A passenger says, "I am very happy. Train was properly sanitised and we maintained social distance"

A special train,carrying passengers from Patna arrived at New Delhi railway station today.All passengers were screened after they reached the railway station, as per guidelines by govt. A passenger says,"I am very happy. Train was properly sanitized&we maintained social distance" pic.twitter.com/MerLAh1gOA - ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020

10.04 am: Odisha coronavirus cases

Odisha recorded 65 fresh COVID-19 cases on Friday, taking the total count of positive cases in the state to 737, till 9 am on Saturday, the state health department said adding that active cases in Odisha stand at 568, with 166 recoveries and 3 deaths. (Inputs from ANI)

9.55 am: Coronavirus cases in Maharashtra

Maharashtra is the worst-hit state in India with 1,576 new cases and 49 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total count of confirmed cases in the state to 29,100 along with 1,068 deaths, according to Union Health Ministry.

9.45 am: Uttar Pradesh coronavirus cases past 4,000

Uttar Pradesh reported 159 fresh COVID-19 cases in the last 24 hours taking the state's total count of coronavirus cases to 4,057. 123 recoveries were registered on Friday. Agra recorded a maximum of 794 cases, followed by Kanpur with 312 cases, 295 in Meerut, 276 in Lucknow, 253 in Noida and 209 in Sharanpur, according to UP health department.

9.35 am: Hyderabad accident: 1 migrant dead, 20 injured in truck accident

1 person passed away and at least 20 were injured after a truck ferrying migrants form Hyderabad to UP's Gorakhpur met with an accident on NH-44.

9.25 am: Coronavirus cases in India in 24 hours

India recorded 3,970 new cases, and 103 deaths in the last 24 hours taking the total count of confirmed coronavirus cases to 85,940 in the country.

9.15 am: India surpasses China's coronavirus tally with cases nearing 86,000

India's total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases jumped to 85,940 on Saturday, according to the lastest update by the Union Health Ministry. The tally includes 53,035 active cases, 30,152 recoveries, 1 migrated, and 2,752 deaths in the country.

9.00 am: UP road accident

Mohit Agarwal, Inspector General (IG), Kanpur inspects the spot of accident in which 24 labourers were killed, after two trucks collided with each other. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed IG Kanpur to submit a report on the cause of the accident immediately.

Auraiya: Mohit Agarwal, Inspector General (IG), Kanpur inspects the spot of accident in which 24 labourers were killed, after two trucks collided with each other. Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has directed IG Kanpur to submit a report on the cause of the accident immediately. pic.twitter.com/Dl8apzzNdU - ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) May 16, 2020

8.45 am: Coronavirus live updates

The 2nd special passenger train from Bengaluru, Karnataka to Delhi arrived at New Delhi railway station today morning. Anil Thakur a passenger says, "I faced no problems during the journey. I thank the government for running special trains for us".

The 2nd special passenger train from Bengaluru, Karnataka to Delhi arrived at New Delhi railway station today morning. Anil Thakur a passenger says, "I faced no problems during the journey. I thank the government for running special trains for us". pic.twitter.com/AzAzCWurMq - ANI (@ANI) May 16, 2020

