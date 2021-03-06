India expects to start full-scale operations at Iran's Chabahar port by May-end

India expects to start full-scale operations at Iran's Chabahar general cargo port it has built by the end of May, said Union ports and shipping minister Mansukh Mandaviya, in a boost for regional trade.

The country has been developing a part of the port on Iran's south-eastern coast along the Gulf of Oman as a way to transport goods to Iran, but also Afghanistan and central Asian countries, and avoiding rival Pakistan.

But US sanctions on Iran slowed down the port's development and Indian officials are now counting on a thaw in relations between Washington and Tehran under President Joe Biden to move forward with near $500 million of investments.

"I am expecting to visit Iran in April or May for the inauguration of full operations," Mandaviya told Reuters.

