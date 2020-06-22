'India fighting two wars against China, at border and against virus,' says Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal said on Monday that India is fighting two wars with China at the same time -- one at the border and one against coronavirus. During a press conference on Monday, the CM said that India must remain united to fight against both.

The Chief Minister said that there has been a three-fold increase in testing. "Earlier it was 5,000 tests per day, now it is around 18,000 per day. Now people will not face any issues in getting tested," said CM Kejriwal.

He added that pulse oximeters will also be provided for patients under home-isolation. "All those under home-isolation will be provided with pulse oximeters to measure oxygen levels every few hours. Once they are well, they can return it to the government," he said during the press conference.

"Our country is fighting two wars against China -- one at the border and another against virus from China. We have to remain united to fight both, none of these should be politicised. Our brave soldiers didn't back down, even we won't retreat until we win," said the CM.

The press conference comes on the heels of the Delhi government's meeting with the Home Ministry. The ministry and the Delhi government discussed a host of measures for containment zones. Penalising violators, remapping containment zones, vigorous contact tracing are some of the measures aimed by the government.

Delhi has reported 59,746 cases including 24,558 active cases, 33,013 discharges and 2,175 deaths.

