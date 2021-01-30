India's fiscal deficit reaches 145.5% of budget estimate at Rs 11.58 lakh crore in Dec end

Union government's fiscal deficit soared to Rs 11.58 trillion or 145.5 per cent of the Budget Estimate (BE) at the end of December, as revenue realisation was hit by disruptions in normal business activities. According to the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA), the fiscal deficit at the end of December in the previous fiscal year was 132.4 per cent of the BE of 2019-20.

In absolute terms, the fiscal deficit stood at Rs 11,58,469 crore at December-end. For the current fiscal year, the government had pegged the fiscal deficit at Rs 7.96 trillion or 3.5 per cent of the GDP in the Budget which was presented in February 2020. The fiscal deficit or gap between the expenditure and revenue had breached the annual target in July this year.

The government received Rs 11.21 trillion (50 per cent of corresponding BE 2020-21 of total receipts) up to December 2020. Of this, Rs 9,62,399 crore was tax revenue, Rs 1,26,181 crore was non-tax revenue, and Rs 33,098 crore was non-debt capital receipts.

Non-debt capital receipts consist of recovery of loans (Rs 14,202 crore) and disinvestment proceeds (Rs 18,896 crore). The total receipts till December 2020 works out to be 49.9 per cent of the BE. The receipts were 56.6 per cent of the BE 2019-20 at the end of December 2019.

The CGA also said that Rs 3,71,640 crore has been transferred to state governments as devolution of share of taxes by the central government up to December 2020. The centre's total expenditure stood at Rs 22.80 trillion or 75 per cent of corresponding BE 2020-21. Out of this, Rs 19,71,173 crore was on revenue account and Rs 3,08,974 crore was on capital account.

Of the total revenue expenditure, Rs 4,72,171 crore was towards interest payments and Rs 2,27,352 crore is on account of major subsidies.

Also read: Budget 2021: Pharma, healthcare expect big sops, higher allocation