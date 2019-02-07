'India size' apparel standard for Indian body type to replace ill-fitting US, UK sizes

Union Textiles Minister Smriti Irani Wednesday said the textiles ministry alongwith the Clothing Manufacturers Association of India (CMAI) will identify powerloom clusters in the country and go ahead in a big way for skilling of powerloom sector. "CMAI, along with its members, has resolved that in conjunction with the textiles ministry, powerloom clusters will be identified from which adequate resources for retail businesses will procured, with assistance to powerloom weavers by the government," Irani said at a function here.

The government is going to go ahead in a big way for skilling of powerloom sector, in synergy with CMAI, she said. Textiles secretary Raghvendra Singh recalled that MoUs were recently signed with industry players wherein government will facilitate sourcing of handloom products from handloom clusters, based on requirements of industry, so that cost of production comes down for weavers.

He said that specific discussions were held today with CMAI members, and it has been decided that government and industry will work together for enhancing income of weavers and generating employment. Textiles minister also launched 'India Size' project and study of Apparel Consumption in India, at the event. A first-of-its-kind project, India Size aims to arrive at a standard Indian size for the ready-to-wear clothing industry, on the lines of the standardized sizes available in countries such as the US and the UK.

A size chart that is specific to Indian consumers' measurements will be developed. This will help Indian apparel manufacturers to tailor their cuts closer to the actual body measurements of consumers. The India Size project will benefit manufacturers, consumers and will also generate data for textile ministry. The minister also launched a study of Apparel Consumption in India. Representing over 45,000 apparel manufacturers and retailers, CMAI will be conducting a study spread across three to six months, for arriving at an accurate assessment of the total apparel consumption in the country, thereby resulting in more accurate business projections, better marketing strategies and investment into the industry.

The study aims to bridge the lack of accurate and reliable data on the size, spread, and extent of the domestic market. The study will attempt to come up with region-wise and product category-wise consumption patterns in the country, to arrive at a statistically reliable database, which could then become the foundation to study growth patterns in the coming year. The report would be ready for release by July 2019.

