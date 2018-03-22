Indian professionals pick Flipkart, Paytm over Google, Amazon: LinkedIn report

LinkedIn released its annual report of the most sought-after companies in the country that featured 25 firms. While some were expected, there were some surprises as well. Flipkart and One97 Communications, Paytm's parent company bagged two out of the top three slots, while Amazon slid to the fourth spot from the second position it had held for the past two consecutive years.
The report was prepared from LinkedIn data and billions of actions by more than 546 million professionals on the platform.
India Editor of LinkedIn, Adith Charlie said, "The top companies list highlights the companies where professionals in India want to work now, from homegrown companies to global giants. Studying the job interest rates, engagement with the company pages on the platform as well as retention rates, we found several common threads that make these companies the most preferred among Indian professionals."
The list contained companies from diverse fields ranging from tech, Internet to consumer goods and oil and gas. Charlie also added that there is a growing trend of Indians favouring home-grown companies. Professionals favour a certain company not only for its work but also for parameters like parental leave policy, flexible work hours, retaining talent and more.
More than 50% of the names on this year's list are new entrants including Directi, EY, Reliance Industries, Ola and Adobe.
The 25 companies that Indian professionals want to work for are:
1. Directi
2. Flipkart
3. One97 Communications
4. Amazon
5. Anheuser-Busch InBev
6. McKinsey & Company
7. Alphabet
8. KPMG India
9. Ernst & Young
10. OYO
11. Daimler AG
12. Adobe
13. Expedia
14. Morgan Stanley
15. DBS Bank
16. Ola
17. General Electric
18. MakeMyTrip
19. PricewaterhouseCoopers
20. Goldman Sachs
21. Shell
22. JPMorgan Chase & Co.
23. Unilever
24. Reliance Industries
25. Deloitte India
(With agency inputs)
