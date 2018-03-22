Indian professionals pick Flipkart, Paytm over Google, Amazon: LinkedIn report

LinkedIn released its annual report of the most sought-after companies in the country that featured 25 firms. While some were expected, there were some surprises as well. Flipkart and One97 Communications, Paytm's parent company bagged two out of the top three slots, while Amazon slid to the fourth spot from the second position it had held for the past two consecutive years.

The report was prepared from LinkedIn data and billions of actions by more than 546 million professionals on the platform.

India Editor of LinkedIn, Adith Charlie said, "The top companies list highlights the companies where professionals in India want to work now, from homegrown companies to global giants. Studying the job interest rates, engagement with the company pages on the platform as well as retention rates, we found several common threads that make these companies the most preferred among Indian professionals."

The list contained companies from diverse fields ranging from tech, Internet to consumer goods and oil and gas. Charlie also added that there is a growing trend of Indians favouring home-grown companies. Professionals favour a certain company not only for its work but also for parameters like parental leave policy, flexible work hours, retaining talent and more.

More than 50% of the names on this year's list are new entrants including Directi, EY, Reliance Industries, Ola and Adobe.

The 25 companies that Indian professionals want to work for are:

1. Directi

2. Flipkart

3. One97 Communications

4. Amazon

5. Anheuser-Busch InBev

6. McKinsey & Company

7. Alphabet

8. KPMG India

9. Ernst & Young

10. OYO

11. Daimler AG

12. Adobe

13. Expedia

14. Morgan Stanley

15. DBS Bank

16. Ola

17. General Electric

18. MakeMyTrip

19. PricewaterhouseCoopers

20. Goldman Sachs

21. Shell

22. JPMorgan Chase & Co.

23. Unilever

24. Reliance Industries

25. Deloitte India

