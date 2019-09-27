Railways offers benefit for linking Aadhaar with IRCTC account

Are you a frequent traveller on Indian Railways? If yes, then the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) is offering a benefit that may be useful the next time you book a ticket.

Users who link their Aadhaar with IRCTC account can now book up to 12 tickets a month. Users who don't link their Aadhaar can book only 6 tickets a month.

Also Read: IRCTC IPO: Railway's ticketing arm to get premium valuation on Dalal Street

Here's how the customers can link their IRCTC account with Aadhaar:

1. Go to IRCTC's official website.

2. Login into your account on the portal.

3. Go to 'my account' and choose the option to link your Aadhaar with your account.

4. The Aadhaar KYC page will show up on your computer screen.

5. Type your name as per your Aadhaar card.

6. Submit other details such as your Aadhaar number etc.

7. Select the checkbox.

8. Click the 'Send OTP' button.

9. Type the OTP details as received on your mobile number (which is linked to your Aadhaar number).

10. Click on the verify OTP option.

Note- Once you complete this process, click on 'Update Aadhaar' to conclude your verification process.

To check your Aadhaar KYC status, you can click on the link provided on your Aadhaar under 'My Account' tab on IRCTC's portal.

Also Read: Railways on fast track to roll out private trains on key routes

Also Read: Cabinet Briefing highlights: Bonus for 11 lakh railway employees, ban on e-cigarettes announced