Indian UK, EU residency visa holders to get visa-on-arrival in UAE

Indian passport holders can now avail visa-on-arrival while visiting the United Arab Emirates (UAE), provided they already are residency visa holders of the UK or the European Union. The Gulf News reported that the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) reminded the same to residents who might want to being their family and friends for a visit to the UAE.

In a video uploaded on social networking sites earlier this week, the GDRFA said, "Indian citizens holding normal passports with a residence visa from the UK and European Union countries can take an entry permit on all UAE entry points, provided the validity of the residence visa issues by the UK or European union is not less than six months."

Indian passengers can go to the Marhaba service counter to get their entry permit for a fee of Dirham 100 and Dirham 20 service changes. The maximum period to stay in UAE is fourteen days and can be extended once for a renewal fee of Dirham 250 and Dirham 20 service fee.

Once the extension is made, travellers can stay for an additional 28 days.

Separately, Dubai Tourism had recently said that visitors under 18 years of age will be exempt from paying UAE visa fee if travelling to Dubai with their parents between July 15 and September 15, 2019.

"The visa exemption is applicable to all children under the age of 18 years, provided they are accompanied by one or both of their parents who are travelling on a tourist visa. The parents' visa may be either short or long stay. Available to tourists of all nationalities the visa exemption must be applied for in advance via UAE National Carriers or licenced travel agencies. Indian passport holders with a US visa or UK/EU residence visa can also apply online," said Dubai Tourism in a statement.

