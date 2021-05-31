India's FY21 fiscal deficit at 9.3% of GDP

India's fiscal deficit for financial year 2020-21 stood at 9.3 per cent of GDP as against Finance Ministry's revised estimate of 9.5 per cent of GDP, as per the data released by the Controller General of Accounts (CGA).

In absolute terms, fiscal deficit stood at Rs 18.21 lakh crore. Revenue deficit during FY21 stood at Rs 14.54 lakh crore, or 7.42 per cent of GDP, the data released on Monday showed.

Revenue receipts for the year stood at Rs 16.32 lakh crore, higher than the revised estimate of Rs 15.55 lakh crore. Total receipts stood at Rs 16.89 lakh crore as against the revised estimate of Rs 16.01 lakh crore.

Revenue expenditure stood at Rs 30.86 lakh crore in FY21 as against the revised estimate of 30.11 lakh crore, while capital expenditure was at Rs 4.24 lakh crore as compared with Rs 4.38 lakh crore as per the revised estimates.

The government had initially pegged the fiscal deficit for FY21 at Rs 7.96 lakh crore or 3.5 per cent of GDP in the budget presented in February 2020.

However, while presenting the Budget for 2021-22, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had revised upwards fiscal deficit estimate for FY21 to 9.5 per cent of GDP due to a rise in expenditure on account of the outbreak of COVID-19 pandemic and moderation in revenue during the fiscal year.

