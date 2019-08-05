scorecardresearch
Infographic: Before and after Article 370

Modi government's decision to revoke Article 370 and divide Jammu and Kashmir will have a big impact on the lives of residents of the state

Home Minister Amit Shah  on Monday announced the government's decision to revoke Article 370. The northernmost state, which was accorded special status under this act, will now be like any other state of India. The Modi government's move will usher in an array of changes.

Here's a glimpse into how things will change after Article 370 is revoked:

