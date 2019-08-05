Infographic: Before and after Article 370

Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday announced the government's decision to revoke Article 370. The northernmost state, which was accorded special status under this act, will now be like any other state of India. The Modi government's move will usher in an array of changes.

Here's a glimpse into how things will change after Article 370 is revoked:

ALSO READ: What rights will Kashmiris lose after Article 370, Article 35A are revoked

ALSO READ: Kashmir, Ladakh to be union territories: What's the difference between a state and UT?