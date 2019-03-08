International Women's Day: Air India to fly on 52 routes with all-women crew; GoAir offers complimentary upgrade

International Women's Day: India's National Carrier Air India has decided to fly 12 international and over 40 domestic flights with an all-women crew to celebrate the International Women's Day on March 8. Apart from Air India, other airlines like Go Air, IndiGo, and SpiceJet are also celebrating women's day by either offering discounts or flying with all-women crews to celebrate the women power. Air India in its statement said it would operate 52 flights to celebrate the International Women's Day. "Air India is set to fly 12 all-women crew flights on its medium and long-haul international routes and over 40 return domestic and short-haul flights all over India to celebrate the International Women's Day on March 8 this year," it said in a statement.

The airline on its official Twitter handle said: "Air India celebrates women day... every day working in tandem to soar high in all spheres from the board room to the skies. We salute their power today with record 52 domestic and international flights propelled by all women crew." The airline said it would deploy its B787 Dreamliners and B777s aircraft to operate the aforementioned 12 international flights. The international routes where Air India will operate all-women crew include Delhi-San Francisco, Delhi-New York, Delhi-Chicago, Delhi-Washington, Delhi-London, Delhi-Paris, Delhi-Sydney, Delhi-Rome, Mumbai-London, and Mumbai-Shanghai.

#FlyAI : Our #women colleagues soaring high to attain new heights- flying to every possible destination from Dharmshala to USA on #internationalwomensday pic.twitter.com/GKQAzDUSA4 - Air India (@airindiain) March 8, 2019

"Women pilots and cabin crew will be operating Airbus family aircraft as well as dreamliners to over 40 domestic destinations and back to commemorate the occasion," the airline added. AI Chairman Ashwani Lohani said that it was a proud moment for the entire company that its women employees were leaving a mark at the global scale. "I would like to congratulate our women crew for operating so many flights on various international and domestic routes fuelled by their indomitable 'nari shakti' (women power)."

Apart from Air India, other domestic airlines are also celebrating the day. Domestic carrier SpiceJet, on its official Twitter handle, said: "The world wouldn't be the same otherwise. SpiceJet wishes all of you a very Happy Women's Day." IndiGo, largest carrier in India in terms of market share, said the International Women's Day is about equality, justice, inclusivity, and rights.

GoAir is running a special offer for its women passengers on March 8 to celebrate the International Women's Day. "This International Women's Day, we have a little special something for you. All women travellers are eligible for a complimentary upgrade to Go Business. Offer valid for upgrades at airport check-in counters on March 8th, 2019 only," the airline said.

