INX Media case: CBI sends letters rogatory to five nations

The Central Bureau of Investigation has sent letters rogatory (LRs) to five countries, in connection to shell companies and foreign bank accounts allegedly linked to former Finance Minister P Chidambaram. Reports suggest that LRs have been sent to the United Kingdom, Switzerland, Singapore, Bermuda and Mauritius in connection to shell companies routing funds to foreign bank accounts.

Letters rogatory, or letters of request, are a formal plea to a foreign court for some kind of judicial assistance.

Meanwhile, Chidambaram was questioned for few hours in CBI custody on Friday. The questions specifically referred to FIPB approvals, India Today reported. The questioning was stopped in the afternoon as the Investigative Officer had to go to Supreme Court for hearing on Chidambaram's plea.

The Supreme Court on Friday granted Chidambaram interim protection from arrest by the Enforcement Directorate in the INX Media case till August 26. However, the senior Congress leader will remain in CBI custody till Monday.

Deferring the hearing, an SC bench comprising justices R Banumathi and AS Bopanna posted both the matters for hearing on Monday, August 26. Solicitor General Tushar Mehta opposed the order granting protection to Chidambaram from arrest by the ED. Mehta said Chidambaram could not be arrested by the ED till Monday as he's already in the CBI custody.

On August 20, Chidambaram had filed two separate petitions, challenging the Delhi High Court verdict in which his anticipatory bail was dismissed.

A special CBI court has ordered former Union Finance Minister P Chidambaram to remain in CBI custody till August 26 in connection with the INX Media case. His family and lawyers have been permitted to visit him for 30 minutes every day. The court has also asked the investigating agency to ensure that the personal dignity of the Congress leader is not violated.