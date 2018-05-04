IRCTC e-wallet users can now book Tatkal tickets through Rail Connect mobile app

IRCTC (Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation), the Railways' subsidiary that handles the catering, tourism, and online ticketing operations, has announced that IRCTC e-wallet users can now book e-tickets, including Tatkal tickets through IRCTC Rail Connect, an android mobile app of the Railways to book tickets.

Passengers will be able to book tickets after logging in. The android application allows search options and cancellation facility too. The app retains recently-added details, besides giving new users the option to register from the app directly. The app also alerts passengers on upcoming journeys.

The IRCTC, through its official Twitter handle, said: "Now IRCTC e-wallet users can book rail e-tickets, including of Tatkal quota, through IRCTC Rail Connect Android App." The app also provides cab booking facility which can be done through the Rail Connect app even before you reach the destination. In an attempt to ease commuting for railways travellers, the IRCTC has tied up with Ola, which gives railway travellers access to Ola booking services through the IRCTC Rail Connect App and its website.

In another announcement, IRCTC said users can now go through a wide variety of food being offered by the Railways. Passengers can order food by installing IRCTC Food on Track app. "Now your favourite food is just a click away even during Train Journey! IRCTC brings to you delicious meals from restaurant of your choice," tweeted IRCTC.

To book food through the Android app, users need to put in their PNR number details. They can view booked orders, and can also cancel their order. The app also provides a facility to auto cancel meal in case PNR is cancelled. If you don't wish to pay online or through credit card, you can avail the cash on delivery option. In addition to this, Indian Railways has adopted a policy of giving the food for free if the provider does not produce a bill.

Also, the Railways has introduced IRCTC Air, a mobile app for Android as well as iOS users, which enables air-ticket booking for travel within India and abroad at "comparatively cheaper prices". Apart from providing facility to book LTC flight tickets for your holidays, one can also store previous flight searches in this app.

The IRCTC recently announced that it charges a nominal fee - called Bank Transaction Charge - for most payments made on credit or debit cards, or through net banking. The amount can vary from Rs 10 per transaction to 4% of the transaction amount, depending on the bank or card provider. The IRCTC says payments through net banking are free only for the six banks, including IDBI Bank, Bank of Maharashatra, South Indian Bank, City Union Bank, IndusInd Bank and Karur Vysya Bank.

Meanwhile, the IRCTC website and its e-ticketing app went to down for around two hours on Friday due to some technical snag, reported DNA. The snag went on for over an hour between 11am and 12.45pm.