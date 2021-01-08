IT service firms hired 81,000 employees in November, December

The IT services industry hired around 81,000 people in the last two months of 2020, according to hiring agencies. The hiring came on the back of high demand from tech service companies and global firms.

There was a 10 per cent increase in hiring by technology service companies, captive centres and business process management (BPM) companies in December alone as compared to the year-ago period, according to IT-BPM recruitment research firm Han Digital. In 2019, the industry hired 75,000 people in November-December.

Saran Balasundaram, founder and chief executive officer of Han Digital told The Economic Times that usually IT-BPM sector's onboarding number is relatively lesser in December but in 2020 December onboarding was 10 per cent higher while November numbers were almost equal to the previous year.

Custom Application Development, Digital Engineering, Product Engineering, Infrastructure support and BPM were the top picks. The firm expects the industry to undertake minimum recruitment of 160,000 considering high attrition of around 16-18 per cent this year.

The analysts said that there has been a surge of hiring of freshers in the last two months.

Sangeeta Gupta, chief strategy officer of industry body Nasscom said that the IT-BPM industry will end the year with a significant net employee addition despite the impact of the pandemic on businesses. Ideally, IT services hire freshers in the period of January-March and the first quarter of the fiscal year.

Kamal Karanth, co-founder of specialist staffing agency Xpheno, said that some of the captive centres in the financial services and banking space added nearly 2,000 people each last year despite the pandemic.

