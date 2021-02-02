It's Rihanna vs Kangana on farm protests

Singer and actress Rihanna took to Twitter on Tuesday to support the ongoing farm protests in Delhi and questioned the suspension of internet services at the protest sites.

Sharing a news report on suspension of internet services after clashes between farmers and police, Rihanna said, "why aren't we talking about this?! (sic)".

Responding to Rihanna's tweet, Bollywood actress Kanagana Ranaut said no one is talking about it as the protesters are not farmers, but "terrorists". She went on to call Rihanna a "fool".

No one is talking about it because they are not farmers they are terrorists who are trying to divide India, so that China can take over our vulnerable broken nation and make it a Chinese colony much like USA... Sit down you fool, we are not selling our nation like you dummies. https://t.co/OIAD5Pa61a - Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) February 2, 2021

Thousands of farmers, mainly from Punjab, Haryana and western Uttar Pradesh, have been protesting for over two months on the borders of Delhi against three new farm laws enacted by the Centre. The protests took a violent turn on January 26 during a tractor parade planned by farmers, resulting in clashes between police and the protestors.

The Ministry of Home Affairs had ordered suspension of internet services at the farmer protest sites in Singhu, Ghazipur and Tikri borders on January 29. It was later extended till Tuesday night.

Earlier today, the Haryana government further extended the suspension of mobile internet services till 5 pm on February 3 in seven districts of the state amid the farm protests.

In another tweet, Rihanna posted about Myanmar, saying her prayers are with the country.

The Myanmar military staged a coup on Monday, putting the country under a state of emergency for 1 year. The top political leadership of the country, including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, has been detained.

