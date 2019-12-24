Jharkhand election result: Hemant Soren to take oath as CM on Dec 27; JMM to hold meeting today

Jharkhand government formation: With 30 seats in its kitty, JMM became the single-largest party in Jharkhand. Hemant Soren, president of JMM would be the next Chief Minister of Jharkhand, ousting BJP's Raghubar Das. Soren is likely to take oath as Chief Minister on December 27.

Additionally, JMM has called for a meeting on Tuesday to elect its leader. "The JMM legislature party will meet today in Ranchi to elect its leader. This meeting will be held under the chairmanship of the party President Shibu Soren. JMM Executive President Hemant Soren is likely to be elected as its legislature party leader," stated All India Radio.

On Monday, as the counting for the Jharkhand Assembly Elections 2019 wrapped up, BJP was pushed out of power from yet another state. The BJP was able to clench on 25 seats, a far cry from the halfway mark of 41 in the 81-member House. The JMM-Congress-RJD alliance swept 30, 16 and 1 seats respectively taking the tally to 45 seats.

Former CM Raghubar Das tendered his resignation and accepted defeat. "I met Governor Droupadi Murmu and submitted my resignation. The governor asked me to be caretaker CM till the new government is formed," he told reporters outside Raj Bhavan. Das lost from his constituency of Jamshedpur East to independent candidate Saryu Roy.

Opposition parties congratulated the winners and said that the Jharkhand Assembly Election 2019 results show that people are not in favour of the Citizenship Amendment Act. However, the BJP has said that the loss was due to local issues. BJP spokesperson G V L Narasimha Rao said, "Inability of local leadership to convince the electorate for repeat of the mandate and internal strife within the party also appeared to have a significant fall out. A detailed analysis will be done."

NCP chief Sharad Pawar, West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal said that this result is a sign of people's rejection of the CAA.

The last two phases of the five-stage polling in Jharkhand were held after the passage of the Citizenship (Amendment) Bill and both Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah had made a strong pitch in its support.

