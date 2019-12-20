Jharkhand Exit Poll: India Today-Axis My India predicts thumping victory for Congress-JMM

Jharkhand exit polls: With the last leg of Assembly elections done, Jharkhand could be moving towards a change in regime. India Today-Axis My India exit poll has predicted the Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha alliance coming on top in the recently concluded state polls, whereas the Bharatiya Janata Party might fall short of a majority by a very small margin.

The India Today-Axis My India exit poll has estimated 38-50 seats going to the Congress-JMM combine. The BJP might be limited to 22-32 seats only, the exit poll said. Jharkhand legislative assembly has a total strength of 81 seats, and a party or alliance needs 41 seats to stake claim to power in the state.

As for other parties, BJP's estranged ally AJSU Party could win 3-5 seats, whereas the RJD could bag 2-4 seats. Babulal Marandi-led JVM could win 2-4 seats.

As for the next Chief Minister of the state, India Today-Axis My India survey listed JMM's Hemant Soren as the most popular choice for the post among the respondents. The incumbent Chief Minister Raghubar Das ranked a close second. Other faces included Jharkhand's first Chief Minister Babulal Marandi, Union Minister Arjun Munda, AJSU chief Sudesh Mahto, and Hemant's father and veteran politician Shibu Soren.

India Today-Axis My India exit poll was conducted in all 81 constituencies of Jharkhand and included face-to-face interviews with 12,489 respondents. The representative sampling was carried out across demography and geography, said India Today.

Meanwhile, IANS-CVoter-ABP predicted a hung assembly in the state. The exit poll predicted 35 seats going to Congress-JMM, whereas the BJP was likely to win 32 seats. The exit poll predicted AJSU winning on 5 seats, JVM 3 seats and 6 seats going to others.

The results for Jharkhand Assembly elections will be declared on December 23.