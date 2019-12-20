Business Today
Loading...

Jharkhand Exit Poll Live: India Today-Axis My India predict big victory for Congress-JMM at 38-50 seats

Jharkhand Exit Poll: The ruling BJP is expected to win just 22 to 32 seats in Jharkhand

twitter-logo BusinessToday.In   New Delhi     Last Updated: December 20, 2019  | 20:02 IST
Jharkhand Exit Poll Live: India Today-Axis My India predict big victory for Congress-JMM at 38-50 seats
Jharkhand Exit Poll: According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll result, Raghubar Das-led BJP will get a defeat in the state

The Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha alliance is set to come in power in Jharkhand. According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll result, Raghubar Das-led BJP will get a defeat in the state. Jharkhand has total 81 assembly seats. As per the exit poll the Congress-JMM alliance would grab 38 to 50 seats. Whereas, the incumbent BJP would win between 22 to 32 seats.

Follow Jharkhand assembly election exit poll live updates here:

7:53 PM:  The Congress-JMM alliance is set to come in power in Jharkhand by winning between 38-50 seats in the 81-memeber assembly.

7:50 PM:  The ruling BJP is expected to win just 22 to 32 seats in Jharkhand

Youtube
  • Print

  • COMMENT
Tags: exit poll jharkhand 2019 vidhan sabha | jharkhand exit poll 2019 | jharkhand exit polls
BT-Story-Page-B.gif
A    A   A
X
close