Jharkhand Exit Poll Live: India Today-Axis My India predict big victory for Congress-JMM at 38-50 seats

The Congress-Jharkhand Mukti Morcha alliance is set to come in power in Jharkhand. According to the India Today-Axis My India exit poll result, Raghubar Das-led BJP will get a defeat in the state. Jharkhand has total 81 assembly seats. As per the exit poll the Congress-JMM alliance would grab 38 to 50 seats. Whereas, the incumbent BJP would win between 22 to 32 seats.

Follow Jharkhand assembly election exit poll live updates here:

