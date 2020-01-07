JNU Violence Live Updates: FIR against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh, 19 others

The Delhi Police has filed an FIR against JNUSU President Aishe Ghosh and 19 others (name not in accused column but in detail list) for attacking security guards and vandalising server room on January 4. The complaint was filed by JNU administration. An FIR was registered on January 5.

Violence broke out inside the Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) on Sunday night as masked men armed with sticks and rods attacked students and teachers and damaged property on the campus. At least 28 people, including JNU Students' Union (JNUSU) President Aishe Ghosh, were injured. The Left-backed JNUSU and the RSS-affiliated Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) have blamed each other for the violence that continued for nearly two hours.

10.15 AM: A huge police personnel outside the main gate of Jawaharlal Nehru University.

Delhi: Police personnel outside main gate of Jawaharlal Nehru University. Violence had broken out in the campus on January 5 in which more than 30 people were injured. #JNUViolence pic.twitter.com/D4zRYHzRGk ANI (@ANI) January 7, 2020

10.00 AM: Protesters at Gateway of India evicted by Police and relocated to Azad Maidan.