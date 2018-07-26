To counter Opposition onslaught on job creation, Modi govt comes up with payroll reports

Days after Congress President attacked Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government for lack of jobs in the country, the Centre has come out with latest job figures in its new report - Payroll Reporting in India - A Formal Employment Perspective - May, 2018.

Carried out by Central Statistics Office (CSO) under the Ministry of Statistics and Program Implementation, the report on Employment Outlook of the country covers the period between September 2017 to May 2018. It is based on the administrative records available with selected government agencies to assess the progress in certain dimensions.

The data suggests that more than 44 lakh new jobs were added between September 2017 and May 2018 and as many as 7.43 lakh new payrolls were generated in the month of May itself.

The provisional estimates of new subscribers has been divided into 6 age brackets - less than 18, 18-21, 22-25, 26-28, 29-35 and more than 35. The age bracket of 18-21 witnessed the maximum number of jobs (more than 2.5 lakh new payrolls), followed by the age bracket of 22-25 (more than 1.9 lakh payrolls).

The report is fourth in this series of employment statistics. The second and third such reports were released in May and June 2018, respectively.

The numbers on employment were obtained using information on the number of subscribers who have availed benefits under three major schemes - the Employees' Provident Fund (EPFO), Employees' State Insurance Scheme (ESIC) and the National Pension Scheme (NPS) were used for data generation.

This Ministry brought out the first release of employment related statistics in the formal sector in April, 2018 covering the period September 2017 to February, 2018.

