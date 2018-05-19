Karnataka floor test LIVE: Kumaraswamy to take oath as CM on Monday; Mamata, Oppn leaders invited

Just two days after taking oath as the Chief Minister, Karnataka BJP leader BS Yeddyurappa resigned ahead of the crucial vote of confidence on the floor of the house. With Yeddyurappa's departure, all eyes are on HD Kumaraswamy, the CM choice for the Congress-JD(S) combine. While talking to press outdide Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru, Kumaraswamy said that the swearing in ceremony will be on Monday morning and he personally has invited several senior Opposition leaders. The post-poll alliance has already staked claim to form the next government in Karnataka.

Also, the Congress and JD(S) MLAs will meet later tonight to discuss the agenda for the alliance and explore ways to run a stable government in Karnataka.

Earlier today, an emotional Yeddyurappa lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi saying that despite of a Congress government in the state, the PM never discriminated against Karnataka. "PM Modi has helped the Karnataka government even when Congress was in power," he said.

Outnumbered by the Congress-JD(S) combine, the BJP needed the support of 111 MLAs to sail through the vote of confidence on the floor of the house. In a surprise farewell speech, an emotional Yeddyurappa said he will campaign for the 2019 Lok Sabha elections and ensure that BJP wins all seats in the state.

"I have failed to muster the numbers. After the session is over, I am ready to travel across the state, meet the people, and try to get 114 seats in the next elections. But will secure 28 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats," Yeddyurappa said on the floor of the house.

Though the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP had won 104 seats, it had only 103 MLAs who were eligible to vote during the floor test as one of its legislators has been chosen as the pro-tem speaker. The Supreme Court, earlier today, had ordered the LIVE telecast of the floor test which was scheduled at 4 pm.

Catch all the LIVE updates here:



07:51 pm: I will personally invite Rahul Gandhi and Sonia Gandhi to attend the swearing in ceremony.



07:48 pm: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will be present during Kumaraswamy's swearing in ceremony.



07:41 pm: "The Governor has invited us to form the government. The swearing in ceremony will be organised on Monday. I have personally invited Mamata Banerjee, Mayawati, Chandrashekhar Rao and Chandrababu Naidu to attend the ceremony," Kumaraswamy told reporters outside the Raj Bhavan.



07:40 pm: JD(S) CM designate HD Kumaraswamy arrives at Karnataka Raj Bhavan to stake claim to form the next government in the state.



07:15 pm: The swearing in ceremony is likely to see top Opposition leaders gather in Bengaluru. Mamata Banerjee, Chandrababu Naidu, Sharad Pawar, Akhilesh Yadav, and Mayawati have reportedly been invited to the Kumaraswamy's swaeering in ceremony.



07:07 pm: Kumaraswamy, next in line for the Chief Minister's office, will meet Governor Vajubhai Vala at 7:30 pm to stake claim to form government in Karnataka with outside support from Congress.



05:50 pm: BS Yeddyurappa submits resignation as Chief Minister of Karnataka to Governor Vajubhai Vala.

Bengaluru: BJP's BS Yeddyurappa submits resignation as Chief Minister of Karnataka to Governor Vajubhai Vala. pic.twitter.com/88dbTelz3l - ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2018

05:43 pm: Left parties and the Trinamool Congreess have termed the resignation of Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yeddyurappa without facing a trust vote a 'victory of secular democratic forces'. "It's a victory of secular democratic forces. The BJP never had the numbers, but the governor invited them to form government. The party was given time for horse-trading. Karnataka showed that the BJP's downslide has started," CPI leader D Raja.

Democracy wins. Congratulations Karnataka. Congratulations DeveGowda Ji, Kumaraswamy Ji, Congress and others. Victory of the 'regional' front - Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) May 19, 2018

"I hope that the BJP and the RSS learn a lesson that the will of the country cannot be disrespected," Rahul Gandhi also said. "Proud that Opposition has stood together and defeated BJP." "PM Modi talks about corruption, but the truth is that PM Modi is increasing corruption and in a way is corruption himself," the Congress president added.

04:45 pm: The swearing-in ceremony of HD Kumaraswamy is likely to take place on Monday.

04:35 pm: "We are waiting for invitation (to form government) from Governor's House," said CM in-waiting HD Kumaraswamy.

04:30 pm: Rule of law has won. In democracy we have to accept the people's verdict, people's love: Siddaramaiah

04:25 pm: None of our MLAs defected, we are not waiting for Honorable Governor to invite Kumaraswamy to form the government, said Congress Ghulam Nabi Azad while talking to reporters outside the Karnataka Vidhan Soudha.

04:10 pm: The BJP MLAs have walked out of the House after Yeddyurappa's speech.

04:05 pm: "I have failed to muster the numbers...After the session is over, I am ready to travel across the state, meet the people, and try to get 114 seats in the next elections. But will secure 28 out of 28 Lok Sabha seats in 2019," Yeddyurappa said in the state assembly.

04:03 pm: Yeddyurappa said he is ready to travel across the state non stop. "We have received tremendous love and support across the state. For 2019, I promise, we will win 28 out of all 28 Lok Sabha seats. I won't relent. I will continue to fight," he said.

04:00 pm: "PM Narendra Modi never discriminated against Karnataka even though Congress was in power," Yeddyurappa says ahead of the floor test.

03:59 pm: Yeddyurappa talks about the crisis farmers of the state faced. "I am ready to dedicate my whole life for farmers. I gave farmers land and wiped their tears", he said.

03:58 pm: "I ate in 70 Dalit houses to understand their plight. I heard criticism then. I wasn't bothered then. I went to a home which had space of 5 feet. How could people live there," he added.

03:55 pm: Yeddyurappa mentioned the agricultural projects that were not completed during the last government. "We must honour the dignity of our farmers," he said.

03:40 pm: Oath taking ceremony resumed at the Karnataka Vidhan Soudha. JD(S) MLA GT Deve Gowda takes oath.

12:45 pm: The Supreme Court today ordered live telecast of the floor test, which is scheduled for 4 pm. "Live broadcast of floor test will be the best possible way to ensure transparency in the proceedings," a bench comprising justices A K Sikri, S A Bobde and Ashok Bhushan said.

12:15 pm: The Congress said that every alleged attempt of the BJP to derail the vote of confidence stood defeated and asserted the "democracy will win". Senior Congress leaders Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi, who represented the Congress-JD(S) combine in the Supreme Court, said they did not press for the replacement of pro-tem speaker Bopaiah after the assurance of live broadcast of the proceedings. The Congress and the JD(S) had approached the apex court raising questions over the appointment of Bopaiah as the temporary speaker, contending he was not the senior most legislator.

11:30 am: Ahead of the crucial test on the floor of Karnataka assembly, the Congress asked Prime Minister Modi to assure the country that he would not encourage buying MLAs off as the BJP seeks to prove majority, and welcomed the assurance of live telecast of House proceedings.

10:00 am: Earlier this week, BJP, which had emerged as the single largest party, was invited by the Governor Vajubhai Vala to form the government. The Congress and the JD(S), which together had 115 MLAs, had appealed to the Supreme Court for staying the swearing-in of the Chief Minister.