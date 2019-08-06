Kashmir disconnected: Blackout hits local news websites, telephone lines down

Kashmir has been in a communications blackout since Sunday evening. Telephone networks and the internet were cut off as troops trickled into the state and patrolled the streets. Following such a security clampdown, Kashmir local media websites still reflect outdated stories on their homepage. A look at some of the prominent local sites including Greater Kashmir, Kashmir Reader and Kashmir Observer will show that the sites have not been updated since a couple of days.

The Greater Kashmir website still reflects day-old stories, while the lead story of Kashmir Observer is from three-days ago, August 3. The stories on Kashmir Reader are from two-days ago. India's mainstream media has also been unable to offer any ground reports from the region.

Security was beefed up ahead of the revocation of Article 370. Tensions remain high and additional troops have been deployed. Cellular and SMS services have also been cut by the authorities. Tourists have been asked to leave and schools and colleges have been impacted.

In the lead-up to the announcement, former Jammu and Kashmir chief ministers Mehbooba Mufti and Omar Abdullah were also put under house arrest. People's Conference leader Sajad Lone has also been placed under house arrest.

According to Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), there are 1,01,465 wireline subscribers and 1,13,39,647 wireless subscribers in the Jammu and Kashmir circle. According to the tracker, internetshutdown.in this is the 51st internet shutdown in the circle in 2019. There have been 178 internet shutdowns in the area since 2012.

